Federal document details Muncie man's alleged role in statewide dog-fighting operation

MUNCIE, Ind. — U.S. District Court officials unsealed an affidavit that details allegations against a Muncie man in a federal investigation of dog fighting.

When 49-year-old Ernest Young and six other Indiana men were arrested by federal agents in early December, few details of the case were made public.

Young and his co-defendants are charged with conspiracy to engage in an animal fighting contest, which carries up to five years in federal prison.

According the affidavit, videos and other materials, found on the cellphone of a co-defendant, linked Young to "the animal fighting venture."

The court document indicated a property owned by Young in the 1300 block of East Highland Avenue served as a "dog drop-off and/or pick-up location."

It alleged Young sent a co-defendant "photographs of pit bull terrier type dogs tethered to what appeared to be heavy, metal chains."

Investigators also recounted seizing a video that showed Young speaking to the co-defendant on Facebook.

"Although there was no sound on the recording, Young's face was clearly visible when he switched his camera view from his face to the dog fight." Justin Adams, a special agent assigned to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's office of inspector general, wrote.

"Young zoomed his camera view onto a wall that was near the dog fight," Adams added. "On the wall, there appeared to be blood splatter that Young was showing to (the co-defendant)."

A December 2020 video, apparently taken at the Centennial Avenue address, showed that property's kennel area, and one dog "clinched onto and shaking (another) dog's neck."

On that recording, a man believed to be Young, said, "If I don't break it up, he's gonna kill him in five minutes."

Adams wrote the comment was "said in a boastful way, and was more of a proud commentary on how aggressive and dominant" one of the dogs was.

Another video believed to be made at the Centennial Avenue property showed a dog "that had suffered severe injuries to its face."

The affidavit included a grim photo of that dog, who appeared to be missing a substantial amount of flesh from its lower face and mouth area. Also included were two screen shots of dogs fighting at the Muncie location.

Court documents indicate Young was granted pre-trial release, and was ordered to have "no pets," and to observe a nightly curfew.

His trial, and that of six co-defendants, is set for May 13, at the federal courthouse in Indianapolis.

