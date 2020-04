What the Federal Reserve has done in the coronavirus crisis

By Jonnelle Marte

(Reuters) - The Federal Reserve has moved into overdrive to try to keep the U.S. economy from suffering lasting damage from the coronavirus pandemic, announcing an emergency interest rate cut on March 3 and rolling out new efforts almost weekly since, including slashing rates to zero and relaunching large-scale asset purchases.

The U.S. central bank, arguably the most powerful financial institution on Earth, has more than $5.9 trillion of assets on its books - the equivalent of more than a quarter of annual U.S. economic output before the crisis. Its stockpile of assets will grow much larger under the litany of programs it has launched, although some will be held in what are known as special-purpose vehicles, or SPVs, rather than directly by the central bank.

Here's a look at some of the steps taken by the Fed so far:





** RATE CUTS

The Fed cut rates twice on an emergency basis last month, the first time it has done that since the financial crisis in 2008. The first cut of a half percentage point was on March 3 and the second of a full point was on March 15, which brought the Fed's overnight borrowing rate for banks back to near zero. The reduction is meant to keep down the cost of loans for banks - and by extension their customers - to ensure borrowers have ample access to credit during the crisis.





** REPO MARKET

The Fed has been intervening in money markets since last fall, when a cash shortage led to a jump in short-term borrowing rates. Policymakers had planned this year to scale back operations in the market for repurchase agreements, or repo, through which dealers can borrow cash. But as the economic threat posed by the coronavirus increased, the central bank pivoted to offering almost unlimited support in the overnight lending markets for cash. On March 31, the Fed also broadened its repo agreements with foreign central banks, allowing them to exchange their holdings of U.S. Treasury securities for overnight dollar loans.







** QUANTITATIVE EASING (QE)

The Fed first employed QE in the financial crisis, starting in 2008. The idea is that through large-scale purchases of various types of bonds - mostly Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities - it helps ensure that longer-term interest rates like those for mortgages and car loans remain low and helps keep major purchases affordable for consumers and businesses. When it cut rates back to near zero on March 15, the Fed restarted these large-scale purchases and is now doing so with an open-ended commitment. The Fed is now gradually reducing the scale of Treasury purchases, going down to $50 billion per day from $75 billion per day at the end of March.





** DISCOUNT WINDOW

Banks in recent weeks have borrowed the most since 2009 from the Fed's lending tool of last resort at the urging of the central bank. The so-called "discount window" is rarely used because banks are worried that using it could make them appear weak. But policymakers have lowered the rate charged on the funding to 0.25% and extended the length of the loans offered from one day to 90 days. As of April 1, banks had borrowed about $44 billion.





** CENTRAL BANK FOREIGN CURRENCY SWAP LINES

The Fed has standing agreements with five other major foreign central banks - the Bank of Canada, European Central Bank, Bank of England, Bank of Japan and Swiss National Bank - that allows them to provide U.S. dollars to their financial institutions during times of stress. The Fed has increased the frequency of the operations to daily from weekly. It also offered temporary swap lines to nine additional countries to ease access to dollars, which are in high demand because the liabilities of many foreign governments and companies are denominated in the U.S. currency. Use of the swap lines rose to $348.5 billion in the week ended April 1 from $206.1 billion the week before.





** TERM ASSET-BACKED SECURITIES LOAN FACILITY (TALF https://www.federalreserve.gov/monetarypolicy/talf.htm)

Through an SPV, the TALF program will buy bundles of assets secured by auto loans, credit cards, student loans, loans backed by the Small Business Administration and other types of credit. On April 9 the Fed expanded the collateral accepted by the TALF to include leveraged loans and commercial mortgages. Its aim is to make sure banks and other lenders such as auto finance companies have ample cash to keep making loans to consumers and businesses during the crisis.