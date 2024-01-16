The federal DOT is banning funny messages on electronic signs over Wisconsin highways

"That's the temperature, not the speed limit." "You are not a turkey, don't drive basted." "Hocus pocus, drive with focus."

Whether you find them hilarious or cringey, if you've spent time driving on Wisconsin's highways, you've probably seen the Wisconsin Department of Transportation's witty overhead signs creatively urging citizens to drive safely and sober.

But these silly signs won't be around much longer.

Last month, the U.S. Federal Highway Administration, which is part of the U.S. Department of Transportation, released its updated 1,100-page manual, which includes rules regulating signs and other traffic control devices.

Signs overhead on the highways, including this one on Rt. 4 southbound, advise responsible festive behavior around different holidays.

Administration officials said overhead electronic signs with "obscure meanings, references to pop culture or those intended to be funny" will be banned in Wisconsin and nationwide in 2026 because they can be misunderstood or distracting to drivers, the Associated Press reported.

The new guidelines state that signs should be "simple, direct, brief, legible and clear." Signs can only be used to "relay important information," such as warning drivers of crashes ahead, adverse weather conditions and traffic delays. Seatbelt reminders and warnings about the dangers of speeding or driving impaired are also allowed, according to AP.

A look back at some of Wisconsin's silliest highway signs

In 2020, the Sheboygan Press interviewed Jon Riemann, a Sheboygan native and WisDOT's communications manager at the time. Part of Riemann's job included writing the jokes and puns for overhead highway messages.

He said the messages were planned two months in advance and were a collaborative effort between him, law enforcement, traffic safety engineers, civil engineers and the office assistant.

A screenshot of a past Wisconsin highway safety message sign.

Riemann shared this list of his favorite and best-received messages:

"Hocus pocus, drive with focus."

"Texting and driving: Autocorrect yourself."

"ARRR ye buckled up, mateys?"

"That's the temperature, not the speed limit."

"Life is fra-gee-lay, slow down."

"Make it to deer camp, drive sober."

Many WisDOT messages have also featured different holiday themes.

On May 4, Star Wars Day, a few years ago, one WisDOT sign shared on Reddit read "Han says, 'Solo down, Leia off the gas.'"

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Jokes, puns banned from overhead highway signs in Wisconsin, U.S.