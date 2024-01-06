Federal DOT grant to help expand I-380, add diverging diamond near Eastern Iowa Airport

An I-380 sign pointing north stands near the interstate Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024 near Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Interstate 380, north of North Liberty and into Cedar Rapids, will soon have more breathing room.

A $112 million project to repair roads, build additional lanes and insert a new interchange along stretches of I-380 and Wright Brothers Boulevard near the Eastern Iowa Airport is set to begin in the summer.

The construction is meant to relieve congestion in a high-traffic, fast-developing area on the border of Johnson and Linn Counties.

Improvements will be made to the highway between Route 30 in Linn County and 120th Street on the northern edge of Johnson County. The interstate will be expanded to three lanes both north and south for a roughly five-mile stretch while roads along Wright Brothers Boulevard will also be resurfaced, with $57.3 million in federal funding helping pay for the nine-figure project.

The most drastic change will be the addition of a “diverging diamond” interchange for drivers exiting the interstate onto Wright Brothers Boulevard. The diverging diamond interchange features a division in the road. Notably, it sends drivers to the opposite side for turns onto on-ramps with unprotected left turns, helping drivers avoid oncoming traffic.

More: Iowa City floral manager realizes life-long dream by helping craft Rose Parade floats

Project is aided by federal monies

Funding is coming to Linn County and Johnson County from a $645 million federal grant program formed on behalf of the Biden administration’s $1 trillion infrastructure bill. A subsection known as the Rural Surface Transportation Grant Program, is in its second year distributing funds to communities nationwide.

The federal contribution of $57.3 million “will increase mobility, improve safety, and generate regional economic growth in rural areas,” the DOT said in a release.

The Iowa DOT and the City of Cedar Rapids partnered for the grant. The same contractor will also complete work near the Earhart Lane and 6th Street SW intersection with Wright Brothers Boulevard, addressing aging traffic signals and fading painted road markings.

The project is estimated to cost $140 million, including $112 million for the interchange and interstate improvements plus added money for the rest stop expansion and improvements along streets under the city’s purview.

More: The $389.5 million I-80/I-380 interchange project opens two months ahead of schedule

An I-380 sign pointing north stands near the interstate Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024 near Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Diverging diamond meant to improve traffic flow

The diverging diamond will feature two three-lane bridges over I-380. The interchange reconstruction will include new ADA-accessible pedestrian sidewalks and space for cyclists.

The new bridges are meant to mitigate crashes at what has become a dangerous interchange in recent years.

More than 300 crashes have happened in the immediate area over the past five years, the U.S. Department of Transportation said in a release. “Many” of those were head-on, wrong-way collisions or lane departures, the U.S. DOT said.

Area roads will also have rumble strips installed in addition to median barriers. Lines will be repainted to enhance driver visibility and increase clarity.

Additional truck parking will be installed at the rest area at the I-380 airport exit, adding 14 more spots.

I380 updates continue

Drivers traveling along I-380 are no strangers to delays or closures. The Iowa DOT recently completed the new I-80/I-380 interchange, which replaced bridges and included fly-over exits in addition to new lanes at one of the area’s most high-traffic interchanges.

In Coralville, the First Avenue construction project will also integrate a diverging diamond interchange format. The new eastbound off-ramp opened to traffic in December. Construction began in March of 2023 and is expected to finish by the end of 2024.

More: Coralville prepares for 'diverging diamond' interchange construction at I-80 and 1st Avenue

Ryan Hansen covers local government and crime for the Press-Citizen. He can be reached at rhansen@press-citizen.com or on X, formerly known as Twitter, @ryanhansen01.

This article originally appeared on Iowa City Press-Citizen: $140 million project to expand I-380 near northern Johnson County border