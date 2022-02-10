Federal drug bust in Akron nets 35 pounds of fentanyl. Just 2 milligrams can be deadly

Police executing a search warrant at a Merriman Valley apartment last September knew they had a suspect when they found the Akron man wearing latex gloves and a respirator.

This vial contains 2 mg of fentanyl, which can be lethal depending on a person’s body size, according to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.

The protection was needed because, according to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, as little as 2 milligrams of fentanyl can kill a person and the man was busy trying to flush evidence down a toilet, police said.

Police said the search of his apartment and several other homes in the city yielded 16.6 kilograms – more than 35 pounds – of fentanyl, along with almost 10 kilograms of methamphetamine and other drugs.

A federal grand jury recently indicted 13 individuals as part of the alleged citywide drug distribution operation and nine individuals were arrested Thursday morning after the indictment was unsealed in federal court. Three members of the suspected conspiracy had been arrested as part of the investigation in September and one member was previously arrested in a separate case.

Named in the indictment are 10 Akron residents, a Cleveland man, and two West Virginia residents.

The Akron residents are: Damien Roger Marcel Stafford, 41; Chezerae D. Floyd, 44; Lucian D. Blackwell, 41; Craig L. Johnstone, 49; Rausheeda L. Hyshaw, 41; Antwain D. Stewart, 41; Ricky Lynn Vaughn, 60; Clifford E. Stafford, 44; Dorshaun R. Tucker, 41; and Marian Ripley, 21.

Also charged are Alexander Prieto, 41, of Cleveland, and Travis Blankenship, 31, and Jessica McClanahan, 31, of Charleston, W.Va.

They are all charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute fentanyl, methamphetamine, valeryl fentanyl and cocaine. Some are also charged with possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense, maintaining a drug premises and using a communication facility to facilitate a drug offense.

Drugs found in multiple homes in Akron

According to the indictment, Damien Stafford allegedly purchased fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine from drug suppliers, including Prieto, in Cleveland.

Hyshaw, Floyd, Blankenship, McClanahan, Clifford Stafford, Tucker, Blackwell and Riley allegedly stored the drugs at multiple residences in the Akron area.

Vaughn, Johnstone, Floyd, Blackwell and Stewart are accused of distributing the drugs from the residences.

Conspiracy members allegedly used drug “testers” to evaluate the strength and quality of a controlled substance intended for sale.

FBI, ATF, Akron police execute warrants in city

Officers with the FBI, ATF, Greater Akron Safe Streets Task Force and Akron Police Department executed search warrants at residences connected to the conspiracy on Sept. 23.

At Damien Stafford's Weathervane Lane apartment, police said they found him wearing latex gloves and a mask and found multiple bags of drugs that were later confirmed to contain fentanyl on the bathroom floor and inside the toilet.

In in addition to the fentanyl and methamphetamine, police also seized one kilogram of valeryl fentanyl, 400 grams of cocaine (about 14 ounces), one semiautomatic rifle and four semiautomatic pistols.

Damien Stafford, Vaughn and Hyshaw were also arrested during the execution of the warrants.

Akron Police Lt. Michael Miller said the investigation is ongoing, but noted the amount of narcotics that were seized was a significant amount of drugs.

"Obviously, that's a huge and dangerous amount of product," he said.

