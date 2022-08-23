Federal drug charge against Eubank man

Aug. 23—A Eubank man connected to two other men previously charged in a federal drug case has been given his own federal charges.

Timothy Grundy, 48, has been charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute 500 Grams or More of a Substance Containing Methamphetamine.

According to the complaint, officers with the Somerset Police Department and the DEA Task Force connected with two separate informants who indicated they had seen Grundy in possession of meth.

The first person said they had witnessed a Somerset man, Wesley Calhoun, deliver 10 pounds of meth to Grundy's residence.

Calhoun, along with Dennie A. Smith, were previously charged with Conspiracy to Distribute and Possession with Intent to Distribute 500 Grams or More of Methamphetamine.

The second informant in the Grundy case said they knew Grundy was in possession of meth and multiple firearms.

The complaint states that Kentucky State Police troopers made a traffic stop on August 9 on a vehicle where Grundy was a passenger.

Grundy was taken into custody for a state warrant and for being in possession of meth.

As part of its investigation, SPD executed a search warrant at Grundy's residence where officers found around 1.925 pounds of meth and seven firearms.

Grundy is currently lodged at the Laurel County Correctional Center. A preliminary hearing in front of Magistrate Judge Hanly Ingram is scheduled for Thursday.

Readers are reminded that a charge is an accusation only and that all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Carla Slavey can be reached at cslavey@somerset-kentucky.com