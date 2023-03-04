Federal employee in Fairbanks indicted on fraud and embezzlement charges

Mar. 4—A longtime U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service employee in Fairbanks is accused of using work-issued credit cards to embezzle more than $100,000 from the federal agency, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Alaska.

Kimberly C. Robinson has worked for the Fish and Wildlife Service since 2003 and was promoted in 2020 to a position that was responsible for preparing and reconciling budgets for each regional office, according to a grand jury indictment filed against her. She was issued credit cards to pay for travel and expenses related to her job, the indictment said.

From at least 2018 to 2021, she used the credit cards for personal purchases and deleted and altered those unauthorized transactions on the credit card statements she provided to her boss, the indictment said.

Robinson embezzled more than $100,000, federal prosecutors said in a statement.

The indictment was filed Jan. 19. Robinson was arraigned in Fairbanks federal court Tuesday and pleaded not guilty to one charge of wire fraud and embezzlement, according to online court records.