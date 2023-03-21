Federal Reserve faces key decision on rate increase

Associated Press

Tennessee's GOP-dominant House on Monday advanced legislation that would add a narrow exemption to the state's strict abortion ban, despite concerns raised by Democrats and medical experts that the bill does not go far enough to protect doctors and pregnant patients. The legislation was drastically reworked from its original version that was introduced just last month after Tennessee's influential anti-abortion lobbying group came out in opposition. Tennessee Right to Life warned that could face political retribution for voting on a bill that would have allowed doctors to provide abortions based on their “good-faith judgement.”