Federal fugitive arrested after Dickinson police deploy taser

Jun. 2—DICKINSON — According to the Dickinson Police Department's social media page, a 30-year-old man being sought by federal authorities for violating his probation was arrested on Tuesday, May 31, after he attempted to resist officer orders.

Ediburt Goodbird was reportedly at an apartment located within the 900 block of Third Avenue West when Dickinson Police officers responded at approximately 4:30 p.m. to a tip from the U.S. Marshals Service regarding the location of a wanted individual. As officers were attempting to place Goodbird under arrest, he resisted officers, the

post

read. A Taser was deployed to apprehend Goodbird and place him into custody.

According to the Dickinson Police Department, Goodbird has prior convictions including assaults and weapons offenses.

Currently, Goodbird is being held at the Southwest Multi-County Correctional Center. A press release has not been issued by the department for the incident.