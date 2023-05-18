Federal fugitive hiding in attic is one of four men arrested at Ashland home

Officers from the US Marshals and the Ashland Police Department lead an arrested person into custody Tuesday.

ASHLAND − Four men were arrested at a home in the 200 block of East Ninth Street, one of them a federal fugitive with weapons charges who was hiding in the attic.

The primary suspect was federal fugitive Draven Douglas Warters, 20, according to Anne Murphy, a public affairs officer for the U.S. Marshals Service in Cleveland.

"He was wanted for violations of his probation with underlying weapons charges," Murphy said.

Officers from the Ashland Police Department helped with the raid, which took place at 9:52 a.m. Tuesday, according to Ashland Police Capt. Craig Kiley.

"He was hiding in the attic," Kiley said of Warters.

Officers pulled the man down from the attic and arrested him. His initial charge was failure to appear.

While police were in the home, officers asked the three other men in the residence for their names.

"We learned another subject there was giving a false name," Kiley said. "We helped figure out who he was."

That man was Justin Ryan Stapleton, 21.

"He had a warrant and was wanted out of Richland County," Kiley said.

Stapleton was charged with falsification, obstructing official business and failure to appear.

Gage Dale Kirkpatrick, 21, was arrested on charges of drug paraphernalia and falsification.

Caden Alec Dillon, 25, was arrested on a parole violation.

'Suspected narcotics' found in the house

Once the arrests were made, officers obtained a search warrant to look through the remainder of the house.

Police found what they are calling "suspected narcotics." The potential drugs are being tested in a laboratory.

If test proves =drugs were in the home, the suspects could face additional charges.

"Some of it is going through the Prosecutor’s Office to be reviewed on felonies," Kiley said.

As far as what activities might have been taking place in the home, police still aren't sure.

"It will be an ongoing investigation," Kiley said.

