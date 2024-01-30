Federal funding available for Volusia County brownfield sites, what does that mean for residents?
Federal funding available for Volusia County brownfield sites, what does that mean for residents?
Federal funding available for Volusia County brownfield sites, what does that mean for residents?
Apple revealed today that users earned more than $1 billion in Daily Cash from spending on Apple Card last year. The tech giant also announced that Apple Card has topped more than 12 million users. Apple Card, which first launched in 2019, is exclusively available in the United States.
The TikTok ban on U.S. government devices is proving hard to enforce. A month after the IRS was found to be in non-compliance with the federally mandated ban on the Beijing-based video app, two Republican senators are asking the IRS why it's still allowing some of the agency's employees to access the social network, and what that means for the security of Americans' IRS data. The letter, announced today, was sent to the IRS on Thursday by U.S. Senators Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), a member of the Subcommittee on Taxation and IRS Oversight, and John Thune (R-SD), ranking member of the Subcommittee on Taxation and Internal Revenue Service (IRS) Oversight.
Skip the expensive tax software this year. Learn how to get free tax filing from the IRS plus six other ways to file your taxes online for free.
Inngest, a startup that makes it easier for developers to build and manage serverless backends, today announced that it has raised a $6.1 million funding round led by Andreessen Horowitz, with follow-on investments from GGV, Afore Capital and Vercel CEO and co-founder Guillermo Rauch, who all participated in the company's $3 million seed round. At its core, Inngest allows developers to focus on building their serverless, event-driven backend workflows without having to worry about the infrastructure and the workflow execution and queuing mechanisms to make that work at scale. Indeed, it was working with increasingly larger customers -- SoundCloud, for example, recently moved its video generation and transcoding workflows to Inngest -- that led the team to build many of its most recent additions to the service.
GPUs’ ability to perform many computations in parallel make them well-suited to running today’s most capable AI. The problem's so acute, in fact, that it has the U.S. Federal Trade Commission's attention -- the agency recently announced it's investigating several partnerships between AI startups and cloud giants like Google and AWS over whether the startups might have anti-competitive, privileged access to GPU compute. Tech giants like Meta, Google, Amazon and Microsoft are buying up what GPUs they can and developing their own custom chips.
You can stream the Super Bowl with Paramount+, catch it on cable or see it on CBS.
Gogoro is best known for its battery swapping tech, but its new scooter may be one of the quickest and highest-tech models available.
Affordable SUVs are getting harder to find, so we dug through what's available to find the least expensive models in the most popular classes.
In the spirit of 'new year, new you,' we're digging everything from Lululemon leggings to a hydration-boosting body wash.
For 2024, the addition of a titanium frame, a new Snapdragon Gen 3 chip and an entire suite of AI tools makes Samsung's Galaxy S24 Ultra an even more versatile flagship phone.
Dermatologists set the record straight on what skin care products tweens should avoid.
X confirmed in a statement to The Wall Street Journal that it's halted searches for Taylor Swift after nonconsensual pornographic deepfakes of the artist went viral last week. Fans mass-reported the offending accounts in attempt to get them removed.
Here's how all of our editors would build their dream 2024 Porsche Macan EV.
If you're a first-time home buyer, you have several options when it comes to getting a mortgage.
McMahon was accused of heinous behavior by a former WWE employee earlier this week.
Tesla will spend $500 million to build one of its so-called "Dojo" supercomputers at its Buffalo, New York factory, the state's governor Kathy Hochul said Friday during a news conference just days after CEO Elon Musk called the project a "long shot." Tesla’s decision was "informed by New York’s reliable power supply, strong talent pipeline and availability of usable space for the project," according to Hochul's office. Dojo, which was first announced at Tesla's "AI Day" event in 2021, is a supercomputer meant to help advance the company's still-unrealized goal of building a self-driving car.
On Friday a court in Moscow extended the pre-trial detention of American journalist Evan Gershkovich by another two months. Here's what else we know about Gershkovich and fellow American Paul Whelan, who are detained in Russia on espionage charges, which the U.S. says are false allegations.
The U.S. National Security Agency is buying vast amounts of commercially available web browsing data on Americans without a warrant, according to the agency's outgoing director. NSA director Gen. Paul Nakasone disclosed the practice in a letter to Sen. Ron Wyden, a privacy hawk and senior Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee. Wyden published the letter on Thursday.
Krutrim, an AI startup founded by Ola founder Bhavish Aggarwal, said it has raised a funding round that values it at $1 billion. The startup, founded last year, is the fastest to become a unicorn in India, it claimed in a press statement. Matrix Partners India -- which has also backed Aggarwal's other two startups, ride-hailing platform Ola and EV startup Ola Electric -- led the $50 million "first round" in Krutrim.
Chunk Foods, a company making plant-based whole cuts of alternative protein, closed on another $7.5 million in seed extension funding amid a new strategic partnership with one of Latin America’s largest meat and dairy producers. The partnership with meat and dairy producer Sigma Alimentos brings Chunk’s products to Latin America for the first time. Chunk will provide plant-based proteins for Sigma’s Better Balance product line.