Federal funding available for Volusia County brownfield sites, what does that mean for residents?

Inngest, a startup that makes it easier for developers to build and manage serverless backends, today announced that it has raised a $6.1 million funding round led by Andreessen Horowitz, with follow-on investments from GGV, Afore Capital and Vercel CEO and co-founder Guillermo Rauch, who all participated in the company's $3 million seed round. At its core, Inngest allows developers to focus on building their serverless, event-driven backend workflows without having to worry about the infrastructure and the workflow execution and queuing mechanisms to make that work at scale. Indeed, it was working with increasingly larger customers -- SoundCloud, for example, recently moved its video generation and transcoding workflows to Inngest -- that led the team to build many of its most recent additions to the service.