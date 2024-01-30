Federal funding available for Volusia County brownfield sites, what does that mean for residents?

There is federal funding available in three Volusia County Communities to assess and clean up what’s known as brownfield sites.

The city of New Smyrna Beach, Edgewater and Oak Hill qualify for the financial assistance.

The EPA defines a brownfield as a property that is difficult to expand or redevelop because of the presence of or potential presence of hazardous substances, pollutants or contaminants.

Brownfields can range from a former gas station to manufacturing facilities.

In New Smyrna Beach, an example of a property that’s already been assessed and is in the process of being developed is on North Dixie Freeway. The plot of land was once a gas station but will eventually become an electric bike store.

The city’s Economic Development Director Chris Edwards said it’s important to note not all brownfield sites are contaminated, sometimes they’re just perceived to be. However, the assessment is for cities to find out for sure so that proper steps can be taken, and land doesn’t remain empty for years to come.

“We want high wage jobs. We want capital investment, and we want people investing in our community. We have properties here along our US 1 corridor, for instance, that have come in and they’ve been able to redevelop through this program,” said Edwards.

