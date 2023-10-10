Federal funding to stop violent crime comes to Augusta, coastal Georgia

The Augusta area and coastal Georgia is getting nearly $100,000 for a Department of Justice program designed to reduce violent crime.

On Tuesday, Sen. Jon Ossoff announced $98,657 in annual federal funding for a program to address violent crime in Augusta as well as Savannah and Brunswick. The funding comes through DOJ's Project Safe Neighborhoods.

The local task force will have sites in all three cities to monitor data on violent crime, gun crime, and other metrics to identify areas with particularly high gun violence, according to the press release. They will work with the Georgia’s Criminal Justice Coordinating Council and the U.S Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Georgia.

“Violent crime is impacting Augusta and communities across Georgia,” Ossoff was quoted as saying in a news release. “Better coordination between law enforcement agencies at the federal, state, and local levels can help us protect families from gun violence and gang activity.”

