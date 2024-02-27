Federal funds fly in to aid New Mexico airports

Feb. 26—The Albuquerque International Sunport will receive a big boost thanks to money from the $1 trillion federal infrastructure law passed in 2021.

The Sunport is set to receive $5.8 million in federal dollars, the state's congressional delegation announced last week, with the money going toward upgrades to hold rooms, in-line baggage systems and terminal upgrades to both the interior and exterior portions of the airport.

Federal dollars are also going to the Clovis Regional Airport — about $3.5 million — to help design and build a new terminal, the delegation said in a news release.

All told, more than 100 airports across the country are receiving a total of nearly $1 billion in federal dollars aimed at improving infrastructure.

For the Sunport, the primary airport serving the state, the money comes as it is working toward a massive renovation totaling an estimated $87 million. The renovation includes updates to the security checkpoint and more food and shopping options for travelers.

In a statement announcing the funding, U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich said the funding will "drive our state's economic growth for the future.

"When we invest in New Mexico's airports, we invest in the people who rely on these facilities to do business in our state, create jobs, and contribute to our economy," Heinrich said.