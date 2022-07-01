Federal funds improve Reid Health's care for sexual assault survivors

Reid Health Hospital in Richmond. PI File.

RICHMOND, Ind. — Nearly $350,000 in federal funding will help Reid Health expand its care for sexual assault survivors.

The two-year grant will support a coordinator position for Reid's Sexual Assault Nurse Examiners (SANE) program, according to a news release, as well as help ensure there's enough specially trained nursing staff to provide 24/7 coverage for incidents of sexual assault.

"We're very excited to receive this grant and the opportunity it provides to continue growing our SANE program," said Ryan Williams, director of EMS, forensics, and trauma services for Reid Health, in a news release. "Nurses with this kind of specialized training are in short supply across the country. Having this at Reid is a great benefit to the communities we serve."

The Victims of Crime Act Grant Program distributes funds collected by U.S. Attorney's Offices, U.S. Courts and the U.S. Bureau of Prisons as fines and penalties against convicted criminals. It supports high-quality services that improve the health and well-being of crime victims.

SANE nurses have completed extensive training that teaches them how to provide comprehensive care to sexual assault survivors. Five Reid nurses have completed the adult/adolescent training with more starting soon.

The training includes 40 hours of classroom time plus two days with live models to learn how to collect evidence specimens. Multiple hours are spent with different aspects of the sexual assault process, such as a police ride-alongs, observing a federal court trial, job shadowing a prosecuting attorney and spending time at a crime laboratory, STD clinic or victim services/patient advocate center.

Reid will also use the grant funding to educate healthcare providers and spread community awareness about victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, and other violent crimes.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 1 in 3 women and 1 in 4 men experience sexual violence involving physical contact during their lives. In addition to the physical toll, that violence can cause psychological trauma that leads to post-traumatic stress disorder, depression, anxiety or suicidal thoughts.

