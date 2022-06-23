Federal gas tax holiday aims to ease prices at the pump, but how much will drivers save?

President Joe Biden is calling on Congress to suspend the federal gas tax through the end of September “to give Americans a little extra breathing room” as they face soaring gas prices at the pump. But just how much will U.S. drivers see in savings?

The federal gas tax is imposed on refiners like Exxon Mobile and Chevron, which means any savings from a tax holiday would trickle down to consumers instead of going into effect directly at the pump. The tax is 18.4 cents per gallon on gasoline and 24.4 cents per gallon on diesel fuel.

While a federal gas tax holiday could add up for certain drivers, research indicates that the three-month tax suspension may not last long enough for significant savings.

“Will all of that (18.4 cents) get passed on to the drivers? Will some of it get passed on to the drivers? It's kind of up to the individual gas stations,” said AAA spokesperson Andrew Gross.

How much will I save at the pump during a federal gas tax holiday?

Refiners – companies that transform crude oil into other finished petroleum products – pay the federal gas tax at terminals as they load tanker trucks with gas. That gas is then distributed to stations across the country, which incorporate the gas tax when pricing out gasoline at the pump.

Because “multiple factors” affect the final price of gasoline, “it would be difficult to determine if consumers saw exactly an 18.4-cent decrease in the price of a gallon of gasoline as a result of a repeal of the federal gasoline tax,” EIA spokesperson Chris Higginbotham said in an email.

So exactly how much of those savings could get passed down to drivers if a tax holiday goes into effect?

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said stations benefitting from the tax break would be pressured to drop gas prices to compete with surrounding stations. He estimates savings of $25 to $65 over the three-month period, depending on the type of vehicle a person drives. Gas guzzlers like SUVs and pickup trucks and people who are on the road frequently would see more savings since they require more fuel.

“It could provide more meaningful relief for the rest of the summer, so (it) certainly could bolster the savings for motorists see at the pump,” De Haan said. But even an 18-cent drop "still keeps prices within the highest they've ever been.”

The average price of regular gas per gallon in the U.S.was $4.96 as of Wednesday, according to AAA.

Tom Kloza, global head of energy analysis for the Oil Price Information Service, said families could save about $48 total through the tax holiday. He noted that higher profit margins among retailers make it easier to pass along the savings to consumers.

But those estimates seemed high to Richard Prisinzano, the Penn Wharton Budget Model's director of policy analysis.

Prisinzano noted that a three-month tax break doesn’t give retailers much time to increase their supply of gasoline, which influences the price at the pump. The longer the holiday, the more time retailers can increase their supply of gasoline and the easier it is to lower prices.

Consumer share of reduction estimated at 80%

A March report from Wharton School estimates that 80% of a tax decrease would be passed on to consumers through lower prices in a nine-month tax break, although the share of savings passed down to consumers for a three-month holiday could be even lower – especially if the tax holiday causes demand to spike.

“It's a much shorter gas tax holiday compared to the one we analyzed in March,” said Zheli He, an economist at the Penn Wharton Budget Model. “So I would suspect the expenditure savings will also be lower. But how much of the 18.4 cents will be passed on to consumers is still unknown.”

Prisinzano’s “back-of-the-envelope” estimate for price savings from a three-month tax holiday is anywhere from $10 to $30 total for drivers if 70% of savings are passed on, although even that could be a generous estimate for a three-month holiday.

“I don't think (three months is) that long a time,” he said. “So if you say 30% or even 50% of the tax went through, you're talking about 9 cents (of savings) a gallon.”

What state has the highest gas tax?

Biden is also calling on more states to temporarily suspend their gas taxes.

Connecticut, Georgia, Maryland and New York have already paused state gas taxes. Other states – including Florida – are considering a state gas tax holiday or plan to impose one later this year.

De Haan noted that this could be especially beneficial for drivers in states with high gas taxes like California, where state gas taxes and fees exceed 68 cents per gallon, according to the American Petroleum Institute.

But De Haan warned that it's “a little bit tougher pill to swallow for states to give up some of that revenue."

A June report from the Penn Wharton Budget Model that examined state gas tax suspensions found savings were “mostly passed onto consumers at some point in the form of lower gas prices,” although price reductions were not sustained throughout the entire holiday.

In Maryland, 72% of tax savings were passed on to consumers. In Georgia, it was between 58% and 65% and in Connecticut, it was between 71% and 87%.

"We actually see very different reactions for the gasoline prices," He, the economist at the Penn Wharton Budget Model, said. "Every state seems to have really different responses, so it's hard to say which route the federal one will follow in terms of how quickly it's going to address (gas prices)."

