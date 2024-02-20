Federal government invests over $2 million to support workforce projects in metro Atlanta

As Georgia’s economy continues to hum along at a healthy clip, the Federal Government has taken notice.

On Monday, the Deputy Secretary of the Treasury, Wally Adeyemo, announced new federal dollars to train Georgia residents for what is needed most in the workplace.

Adeyemo came to the metro area to announce the latest investment of $2.7 million for the Cobb County workforce project.

“So, these workforce projects are they’re still opening up a new workforce development center where people in Georgia, in Atlanta, in Cobb County, can go in and get trained for new jobs...jobs that will pay them better going forward,” said Adeyemo.

It’s just a slice of more than $177 million given by the feds in support of the 33 new private sector projects across Georgia.

“So, if you need a new job or you want to upskill yourself, you can go into this workforce and kinds of jobs. Everything from being an electrician to working in cyber security to helping build some of the manufacturing that’s happening throughout the state where the types of jobs these workforce projects are helping people get ready to do,” he said.

It’s the kind of investment that unites Republicans and Democrats.

“Georgia and Atlanta’s economies are critically important to the nation. That’s why we’re so encouraged to see the number of companies that are moving here, and the number of projects,” said Adeyemo.

Adeyemo said Georgia sets the standard for Black entrepreneurs and the Federal Government has committed $125 million to the banks that make business loans.

“That will help drive some of the growth of small businesses here in Georgia. And you have a large number of small businesses in Georgia that have been opened by black owners. And we want to make sure that we’re growing that ecosystem fundamentally here in Georgia,” said Adeyemo.

In 2023, Georgia announced it had broken economic development records for a third straight year and there’s no sign of a slowdown.

