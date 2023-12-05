Federal government launches investigation into Sun Prairie School District over sex discrimination

SUN PRAIRIE — The federal government is investigating the Sun Prairie Area School District's handling of a sexual harassment complaint that a transgender student used a locker room that aligned with their gender identity last spring.

The law firm Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty announced Thursday that the Office for Civil Rights within the U.S. Department of Education has opened an investigation into the school district.

WILL filed a complaint with the OCR in June alleging the Sun Prairie Area School District failed to sufficiently address the student's use of the locker room with other students present, according to the firm's announcement.

What is the nature of WILL's complaint?

In an April letter, WILL said that four freshman girls were showering in the locker room with their swimsuits on when an 18-year-old student entered the shower area, told them "I'm trans by the way" and then fully undressed, revealing male genitalia.

The firm claimed that the school district discriminated against the four freshmen on the basis of sex, according to its Thursday announcement.

"(The district's) locker room use policies fail to protect students because they lack clarification about how, when and where males and females can use locker rooms in the district," WILL said.

The complaint also alleges that the district failed to comply with Title IX requirements, which outline a school district's obligation to protect students from sexual harassment or discrimination on the basis of sex or gender.

"WILL filed a federal complaint with the Office of Civil Rights because parents want their concerns taken seriously and want to feel confident that their children will have privacy in the locker rooms at school," Cory Brewer, WILL associate counsel said in an emailed statement. "We filed a public records request back in April, but the Sun Prairie Area School District wanted us to pay $11,000 before they would fulfill the request, and to this day, parents are still seeking answers from the school district."

What has the Sun Prairie Area School District said?

The Sun Prairie Area School District said it does not know what complaint the OCR is specifically investigating, but that it likely relates to the March locker room incident, according to an email from the district's Director of Communications Patti Lux.

Lux said the district immediately addressed the incident after it was brought to the district's attention and started an investigation. The district also offered support to the students involved. The school board was briefed on the situation and the district's response in May.

The district previously said the incident "should not have happened," but that reports about the event were "ill-informed, inaccurate and incomplete."

However, the district has not answered a reporter's questions about what exactly did or didn't happen in the locker room and has not clarified what it says is inaccurate about the characterizations of the incident.

When the public learned of the incident in April, the district released a statement saying it "does not condone any student of one sex being present in a state of undress in the presence of students of another sex" nor does it "condone a student of one sex showering in the presence of students of another sex."

The statement also said school district officials addressed the incident as soon as it was brought to their attention and took steps to make sure something similar does not happen again. The letter did not provide details about what those steps were.

The district has dedicated a page on its website to the situation.

What is the district's policy on locker room and restroom use?

Locker room and changing area use for transgender, nonbinary and gender nonconforming students is assessed on a case by case basis, according to the district's guidelines to support transgender students. The district considers the following factors:

The student's access to physical education and activities,

Student privacy and safety,

Minimizing stigmatization of the student,

The physical layout of the locker room,

The degree of undressing required when changing for the activity.

Documentation is required when a student uses the restroom or locker room consistent with the student’s gender identity rather than biological sex, according to the district's policies.

The district will provide any student who wants more privacy with an alternative changing area, if available, or a different changing schedule.

As for restrooms, students who are transgender, nonbinary or gender nonconforming are allowed to use whichever restroom aligns with their identity, according to the district's guidelines. Any student who wants more privacy can use a single-access restroom, but they cannot be required to use it because of their identity.

Comments of support on district website

Local officials and lawmakers issued statements, posted on the district's website, of support for the district and LGBTQ+ students.

Sun Prairie Mayor Paul Esser said he supports the current actions of the district and "their ongoing efforts to create an atmosphere of inclusion and safety for our community’s LGBTQ+ youth."

Dane County Board Supervisor Analiese Eicher also gave a statement of support: "Our students show up every day to meet the challenge of growing up in today’s world, and I’m grateful that our educators and staff are here to support and protect our youth while creating a safe learning environment where every student has the opportunity to thrive."

GSAFE, an advocacy group that works to make safe schools for LGBTQ+ youth in Wisconsin, commended the district's policies and for its efforts to support LGBTQ+ students. The district's procedures provide a strong foundation for all members of their community, said the organization's executive director, Brian Juchems.

What is the OCR and what does it investigate?

The Office for Civil Rights is responsible for enforcing civil rights protections for students in federally funded schools. One of its key roles is resolving complaints of discrimination and ensuring schools are in compliance with federal laws like Title IX and Title VII, which protect students from gender-based and race-based discrimination.

Anyone can file a complaint directly with the OCR when they believe that an education institution has discriminated against someone on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, disability or age. The OCR only has jurisdiction over schools that receive federal funding, which includes all public schools and universities as well as some private ones.

If the OCR opens an investigation, as it has in Sun Prairie, it will determine whether a school is in violation of one of the federal civil rights laws like Title IX. In that case, the OCR would require the district to remedy its violations so that it could be in compliance with federal law.

Remedies vary case by case but can include additional training or policy changes.

Has the OCR investigated the Sun Prairie Area School District before?

In 2013, the Office for Civil Rights investigated the Sun Prairie Area School District for an alleged Title VI violation, which prohibits discrimination based on race, color or national origin. The OCR was investigating an overrepresentation of students of color in special education.

Before the conclusion of the inquiry, the school district entered into an agreement with the OCR, resolving the complaint.

The district agreed to:

Retain an expert to review the district's procedures and make recommendations as to what measures the district should take to address the root causes of the overrepresentation;

Develop and implement a plan for a universal screening process to identify students in need of extra assistance early;

Ensure that every school in the district has implemented a team-based means of providing intervention strategies in the classroom for students experiencing academic or behavior difficulties;

Provide additional professional development to teachers and staff;

Review special education records for students in certain special education categories to assess whether their placement in special education was appropriate;

Maintain and analyze data to annually evaluate the effectiveness of its screening, intervention, evaluation and placement processes.

