The federal government is offering $10bn to small businesses – here’s how to apply

Gene Marks
·4 min read
<span>Photograph: Gillian Flaccus/AP</span>
Photograph: Gillian Flaccus/AP

A not-so-new federal program to help small businesses just began distributing funds this past week. How much? How does $10bn sound?

That’s not a joke. The federal government is making available $10bn and all small businesses in the country are eligible for the money. This is not the paycheck protection program or the economic injury disaster loan program. Both of those Covid-relief efforts have expired. This is also not a loan program from the Small Business Administration. It’s from the treasury department. The program is called the state small business credit initiative, or SSBCI, and it works like this.

The treasury department has been authorized – thanks to the 2021 American Rescue Plan Act – to distribute $10bn to each of the states, the District of Columbia and tribal territories on a formula based on local unemployment and the need for job creation. As mentioned above, the money began to flow just last week to five states and will continue throughout the next year. Also as mentioned above the program is not new. SSBCI was created back in 2010 and distributed $1.5bn at that time. So let’s call this version 2.0.

So how does your business get access to these funds? You need to start Googling “SSBCI” and your state, or you can go to the Council of Development Finance Agencies’ state resources map. The funds, once received by the states, will then be distributed to existing and authorized organizations that finance and support local small businesses. These are community development investment funds (CDFIs), minority deposit institutions (MDIs), community banks, economic development groups and other non-profits that work with small businesses in their areas.

The funds will be used for loans, grants and equity investments. They can also be used to collateralize new debt with existing banks or insure their repayments. The whole idea is to get money in the hands of small businesses that wouldn’t otherwise be able to get financing through traditional lenders because of their financial history – or lack thereof. The program also rewards investments outside traditional high-access areas and to startups that have struggled to receive funding. According to the Treasury, SSBCI is “designed to catalyze $10 of small business lending and investment for every $1 of SSBCI capital program funding, magnifying the effects of the federal funds allocated through the program.”

Certain funds are targeted specifically to minority-owned businesses or businesses located in low- to moderate-income areas. But just about any business can apply for these funds, even non-profits.

And this is important, especially right now. Inflation is high, demand worldwide is softening, a potential recession is looming and the Federal Reserve has already announced interest rate increases over the coming months. Which means that many small businesses around the country are going to find it tougher to get capital this year. In fact, a number of startups and venture-backed tech firms are already finding that to be the case. But the SSBCI program could be a lifesaver.

So as a small business owner what do you do? You start building relationships right now. Find out the organizations that are receiving SSBCI money from your state and reach out to them. They need to get to know you and your business. The application process will take a bit of time so you want to gather your documentation – bank statements, tax returns, financial records – and begin down that road. You should be applying for funds from multiple places. These organizations aren’t going to come knocking on your door. But they do have money to spend. Your objective is to get them to spend it on you.

The SSBCI program is not without its opponents. Some say the funding is too late and that many businesses have recovered from the pandemic. Others believe the money should be re-allocated and put to other uses. These points of views are reasonable. But for now, the money is starting to flow and it’s flowing to small businesses. Take advantage and start applying now, because before you know it, this last source of pandemic-related public financing will probably disappear for ever.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Stocks sink as jobs data signals tighter Fed policy

    STORY: U.S. stocks dropped on Friday after a solid jobs report ate into hopes for a pause in the Federal Reserve's campaign to hike interest rates in its effort to fight decades-high inflation.The Dow fell 1%, while the S&P 500 closed 1.6% lower, and the Nasdaq plunged about 2.5%.Kevin Nicholson is global fixed-income chief investment officer at RiverFront Investment Group.“The market is experiencing downside pressure on the equity side and on the fixed income side. Yields are going up and that's largely because of the uncertainty due to the underlying strength that we're seeing, we had both the JOLTS report and the nonfarm payrolls come out this week and they both were strong. And so it's basically reinforcing the fact that the Fed is going to continue to hike rates over the coming meetings both in June and July. And they're expecting 50 basis point increases and the market is reflecting that strength and reacting to it today.”Shares of Apple sank nearly 4% after a bearish analyst note from Morgan Stanley that said Apple's App Store is showing signs of slowing growth.Also weighing on the stock was a report that EU countries and lawmakers were set to agree on a common charging port for mobile devices next week, a proposal Apple has fiercely opposed.Tesla shares fell more than 9% after CEO Elon Musk, in an email to executives seen by Reuters, said he has a "super bad feeling" about the economy and needs to cut about 10% of the workforce at the electric car maker.One of the few tech stocks to post a gain Friday was Twitter, after the social media company said the U.S. antitrust waiting period for Musk's $44 billion acquisition of Twitter had expired, indicating it had dodged a lengthy review of the proposed deal.

  • Biden exige acción del Congreso para legislar sobre el uso de armas en EE.UU.

    Joe Biden recordó al Congreso la importancia de tomar acciones por la legislación de armas, mientras que Nueva York aprueba nuevos requisitos de compra.

  • Abu Dhabi hosts a pandemic-delayed Bollywood awards ceremony

    Indian celebrities and Bollywood stars walked a green carpet at the start of the International Indian Film Academy awards in Abu Dhabi. The Friday night ceremony had been twice canceled in the last two years due to the coronavirus pandemic. “Magic is going to happen because the moment I entered Abu Dhabi," Indian singer Tanishk Bagchi said on the green carpet.

  • Democrats call on major companies to explain lack of diversity in asset management

    Five Senate Democrats called on the pension fund managers of 25 major companies to explain the lack diversity in the asset management industry. “Women and people of color are dramatically underrepresented in the field of asset management,” wrote Sens. Bob Menéndez (N.J.), Elizabeth Warren (Mass.), Alex Padilla (Calif.), Tim Kaine (Va.) and John Hickenlooper (Colo.).…

  • ExxonMobil Sees a $4 Trillion Opportunity to Make Oil Cleaner

    The oil giant is pumping billions of dollars into a plan to clean up the oil patch's emissions profile.

  • Like 'being shot out of a cannon' — OKC opera sending in killer clown with 'Pagliacci'

    Painted Sky will perform "Pagliacci," the opening production of its sixth season, at 7:30 p.m. June 11 at Hudiburg Chevrolet Center in Midwest City.

  • The Most Important Social Security Table You'll Ever See

    As a retiree, chances are good you'll rely on your Social Security benefits to help you cover your cost of living. These benefits provide thousands of dollars in monthly income and, unlike your savings, they can't run out as long as you're alive.

  • Celtics wear “We Are BG” T-shirts to practice in honor of Brittney Griner

    "The shirts were super important... showing our support for our sister that is detained over in Russia, Brittney Griner."

  • Los Angeles DA George Gascon walks back claim about sheriff's involvement in hit-and-run prosecution

    Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascon corrected an earlier statement, revising it to say hat L.A. County Sheriff Alex Villanueva did not agree to the charges for a teenager.

  • U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz to headline conservative event in Milwaukee

    The "Together for Truth" even at Wisconsin Center is being put together by the Cruz-aligned Truth and Courage PAC.

  • Nature: Puttyroot orchid can grow stalks up to 2 feet high, bedecked with colorful flowers

    While Ohio’s 47 native orchid species seems meager in comparison to the 4,000 species in Colombia, they often quite showy including the puttyroot.

  • Ukraine says Macron remarks on Russia 'can only humiliate France'

    PARIS/KYIV (Reuters) -Ukraine rebuked French President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday for saying it was important not to "humiliate" Russia, a position Ukrainian foreign minister Dmitro Kuleba said "can only humiliate France". Macron has sought to maintain a dialogue with Russian President Vladimir Putin since Moscow's invasion of Ukraine in February. "We must not humiliate Russia so that the day when the fighting stops we can build an exit ramp through diplomatic means," Macron said in an interview with regional newspapers published on Saturday.

  • Switzerland revises liquidity rules for systemically important banks

    BERLIN (Reuters) -The Swiss government on Friday announced new rules for the nation's five major banks, requiring that they boost their liquidity in order to better weather events such as the COVID-19 pandemic in future. "The revision is intended to ensure that systemically important banks (SIBs) hold sufficient liquidity to absorb liquidity shocks and cover their needs in the event of restructuring or liquidation," the Swiss Federal Council said in a statement announcing the adoption of the ordinance. One change is that banks deemed systemically important now have to hold enough liquidity to weather a 90-day liquidity crisis, instead of the 30-day threshold previously, the seven-member federal council said.

  • Helicopter 'made the difference' in quickly containing Lake Minnequa fire in Pueblo

    The fire, which was contained Thursday night with the assistance of a helicopter from the Colorado Fire Prevention and Control, burned 52 acres.

  • Carbon dioxide in Earth's atmosphere soars to levels not seen for millions of years, NOAA says

    The amount of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere is now at levels not seen since millions of years ago when Earth was a hothouse ocean-inundated planet

  • L.A. Affairs: She's 35 and wants bitcoin. I'm 74 and a widower. Is this really love?

    We met via my Yelp food review. I'm a retired litigation specialist and a well-traveled California native. She said she had a troubled childhood and grew up in Spain but was now living in New York.

  • 4 Stocks That Can Turn $100,000 Into $500,000 by the Time You Retire

    Here are some stocks that can generate excellent long-term returns while still allowing you to sleep at night.

  • Russia says strikes on Kyiv destroyed tanks donated by West

    There was no immediate confirmation from Ukraine.

  • Opinion: Coercive power is where Christianity is most unlike its founder

    To stop creating antipathy towards it and to grow over time, Christianity will need to disassociate itself from a coercive approach.

  • Most Americans feel there's a recession or one on the way, poll shows

    The majority of Americans feel the U.S. is either in a recession, or headed towards one, according to a recent Maru Public Opinion survey compiled for Yahoo. A bit more than half of respondents say they are now stricter with their money habits.