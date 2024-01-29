Federal government seeking another pause on planned expansion of medical assistance in dying

The government is seeking another delay in a planned expansion of MAID to cover mental illnesses. (Shutterstock - image credit)

The federal government has announced it is seeking another pause on medical assistance in dying (MAID) provisions that would cover those suffering solely from mental illnesses.

This is the second time the government has sought to delay the expansion of MAID since the Superior Court of Quebec struck down the government's original 2016 MAID legislation because it was limited to those whose deaths were "reasonably foreseeable."

New legislation passed in 2021 delayed by two years extending MAID to include those who suffer from mental illness. That deadline was later pushed back to March 17 of this year.

The government will have to pass new legislation in order to push the deadline back again.

