How the Federal Government Shutdown Affects You—Even If You Aren't a Government Worker

Most Americans spent the final weeks of 2018 focused on preparing for the holidays and paid scant attention to headlines about the partial government shutdown. But as a compromise looks further away than ever, the shutdown's effects have begun reaching beyond those directly employed by Uncle Sam to those who rely on the government to remain at least semi-functional in order to continue life interrupted. Here's who needs to consider the ramifications of the gridlock in Washington before making any plans for the new year.

Who: Art lovers

Why: Some of the nation's most celebrated institutes of art and culture rely on federal funding to keep their doors open to the world, and with the government brought to a screeching halt, most of these tourist destinations stand shuttered to visitors. All 19 of the Smithsonian museums, from the Air and Space Museum to the American Art Museum, are closed until further notice, as is the National Gallery of Art.

Alternatives: Most of the big-ticket attractions for art lovers are closed in D.C. (depending on how you feel about Madame Tussauds) but if you're determined to keep your vacation plans to the nation's capital, you can always walk the National Mall and see some of the country's most iconic monuments and memorials from the outside.

Who: Hikers and campers

Why: The breathtaking vistas of Yellowstone, Joshua Tree and other national parks haven't been officially closed due to the government shutdown, but most services provided by employees of the National Park Service—the federally-run department responsible for the upkeep of the parks—have been officially suspended. That includes clearing the roads after inclement weather, picking up garbage left by visitors and settling disputes between groups of campers. In short, while you may find yourself able to visit these parks, the conditions may make you regret your choice. "Any entry onto [National Park Service] property during this period of federal government shutdown is at the visitor's sole risk," the government agency told the press.

Alternatives: If you don't feel like wading into a Purge-like environment, you may want to point any plans of seeing Old Faithful on hold. Maybe check out Planet Earth on Netflix?

Who: Small business owners

Why: President Calvin Coolidge once stated "the chief business of the American people is business," but tell that to entrepreneurs depending on a loan from the Small Business Administration (SBA) to fund their dreams. The government shutdown has suspended loan guarantees the SBA provides to business owners who need help qualifying for loans with traditional lenders (i.e., banks) to help pay for equipment, office space and other essentials.

Alternatives: Most people looking for help from the SBA aren't able to quality for a business loan with a bank or credit union on their own. Still, it's worth taking a look at some of the best loans available for entrepreneurs, including those offered by fintech lenders. Just be warned that getting a loan from a non-traditional fintech company almost always means paying a higher interest on the principal.

Who: Anyone with questions about their taxes

Why: Good news, everyone! The government shutdown will not hamper Uncle Sam’s ability to collect taxes from you. However, it will make getting any information or clarification from them regarding this year's taxes virtually impossible. Need to get a tax return from a previous year for an apartment lease or to prove your job history? Too bad, the IRS is closed for all business...except for the business of making sure you pay your taxes.

Alternatives: While the IRS can provide personalized assistance with your tax questions, other resources exist—such as this helpful story.

Who: People depending on federal employees to pay them

Why: If you're a landlord to one of the country's 800,000 federal employees (or even just subletting to one), you might not get that rent check on time. Paychecks to federal employees have been put on hold during the government shutdown, and while the money lost during the shutdown will likely be paid (judging by past shutdowns), that's little comfort to anyone depending on those employees to meet their financial obligations now.

Alternatives: Both Wells Fargo and Bank of America have announced they will provide help to customers affected by the government shutdown—provided their individual cases qualify. You'll have to contact both banks directly and ask about their assistance programs to get the ball rolling on your case.