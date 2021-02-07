Federal government spent $480 million deploying National Guard troops after Capitol riots
The insurrection at the Capitol on Jan. 6 has cost taxpayers upwards of $480 million for the deployment of thousands of National Guard troops to Washington.
Why it matters: A Washington Post review of local, state and federal spending records, that found former President Trump's refusal to concede the election cost Americans at least $519 million in repairing damaged property, finding and prosecuting insurrectionists, recounting votes and, of course, increasing security protocols.
Driving the news: According to Bloomberg, Defense Department officials estimated that the $480 million would cover the National Guard spending through mid-March.
The deployment was the largest in Washington since the Civil War, according to Bloomberg, with 25,000 troops deployed after the Jan. 6 violence at the Capitol.
U.S. Capitol Police requested that 5,000 National Guard soldiers remain in Washington through mid-March.
The National Guard costs don’t include $8.8 million D.C. police spent during the week of Jan. 6 when it dispatched 850 officers to help defend the Capitol.
