Federal gov't signs deals for $36M in health-care spending in N.W.T.

Canada's health minister was in Yellowknife on Tuesday to sign two agreements meant to improve health care services and access in the N.W.T.

Minister Mark Holland, along with federal Mental Health and Addictions Minister Ya'ara Saks, appeared at the territorial legislature to sign two agreements worth a total of $36 million. They were joined at the signing by N.W.T. Minister of Health and Social Services Lesa Semmler.

"We have a lot of work to do," said Holland, referencing a health-care system tested by a multitude of stressors.

Through the "Working Together" agreement signed on Tuesday, the federal government will provide $24 million over three years to increase access to primary care across the territory, and support health-care recruitment.

The money will also go toward establishing a territorial addictions medicine team, and enhance culturally appropriate mental wellness and suicide prevention programs.

According to a news release, three dedicated positions will be added to prioritize Indigenous communities and address the disproportionate impact of suicide on those communities.

"We've seen the cracks in our public health-care system," said Semmler. "We need to be able to provide care for our Indigenous population. When we look at the rates of chronic disease, it's them who are suffering."

Semmler further spoke of the importance of racism training in primary care.

"We want our Indigenous people to be comfortable in accessing this care," she said.

'We've seen the cracks in our public health-care system,' said N.W.T. Health Minister Lisa Semmler, seen here signing the 2 new funding agreements alongside Holland, while N.W.T. MP Michael McLeod looks on. (Robert Holden/CBC)

The other deal signed Tuesday will see $12 million over five years go toward improving the quality and safety of personalized care for seniors.

The plan will also improve cleanliness systems, and increase the hours of direct care across communities for long-term care residents.

The "Aging with Dignity" agreement was previously announced in July 2023.

Holland said on Tuesday that the two deals "represent an important step forward in response to our national progress," referring to the federal government's $200-billion investment in Canadian health care over the next 10 years.

As part of their funding agreements, provinces and territories will develop action plans that outline how money will be spent and how progress will be measured.

The N.W.T. will report on the progress of the agreements annually.