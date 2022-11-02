Federal grand jury charges three Pine Ridge men with murder

A federal grand jury has indicted three men from Pine Ridge for second-degree murder, according to the South Dakota U.S. State's Attorney's Office.

Lance Wahokiza Red Cloud, 27, Vine Phillipe Hayes, 47, and Michael Red Cloud, 30, were charged with aiding and abetting in the death of a man at Pine Ridge. The charges are related to the three beating the man to death in November 2021.

The maximum penalty for second-degree murder is life in prison and/or a $250,000 fine. The FBI and Oglala Sioux Tribe Department of Public Safety Criminal Division is conducting a investigation into the case.

A trial date has not be scheduled.

