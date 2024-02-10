Federal Grand Jury hands down a superseding indictment against former Miami school teacher

TULSA, Okla. – A former Miami school teacher accused of sexually abusing a 14-year-old student was indicted with six sexual abuse charges.

Ronald Dale Sanders, 55, of Belton, Mo., originally faced four federal charges related to allegations that he traveled to Welch between Aug. and Oct. 2023 to engage in a illicit sexual conduct with a Miami student he met when he was a teacher at Miami High School.

The charges in the new indictment include:

Transportation of a Minor with Intent to Engage in Criminal Sexual Activity

Sexual Abuse of a Minor in Indian Country

Abusive Sexual Contact with a Minor in Indian Country

Tampering with Evidence by Corrupt Persuasion

Coercion and Enticement of a Minor

Production of Child Pornography

Former Miami schoolteacher denied bond in federal sex abuse case

The former school teacher allegedly attempted to destroy or conceal evidence that investigators say was on his cell phone. He is further accused of enticing the teen to produce visual images and videos depicting the alleged sexual abuse.

Were Four State schools “Passing the Trash” with former Miami teacher accused of sexually abusing student?

Sanders has been in federal custody since October after authorities say the teen confirmed she and Sanders had several sexual encounters. Oklahoma law states a 14-year-old cannot consent to a sexual relationship.

Court records say Sanders befriended the girl’s father to gain more access to her.

The federal judge in the case denied Sanders bond. He said the number one reason for denying Sanders’ bond was the teen’s safety.

Ronald Sanders booking photo. Courtesy: Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim’s mother filed an Order of Protection against Sanders.

Parents and guardians are encouraged to contact Leslie Bissell, Children’s Advocacy Center of Ottawa County executive director at (918) 540-1621 if they suspect any child is a victim of abuse.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNF/KODE | FourStatesHomepage.com.