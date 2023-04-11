Federal grand jury hands up new indictment in Andrew Gillum case with two fewer charges

A federal grand jury in Tallahassee handed up a new, superseding indictment in the Andrew Gillum public corruption, dropping a couple of wire fraud counts against him and his co-defendant in the process.

The new indictment, which surfaced Tuesday morning, does not include any new defendants. However, it's arrival could derail the scheduled start of Gillum's trial, which was set to begin Monday at the U.S. Courthouse in Tallahassee. Last week, lawyers for his co-defendant, Sharon Lettman-Hicks, said they may ask for a continuance if a new indictment surfaced.

Gillum and Lettman-Hicks, his longtime mentor, were indicted last June on charges of conspiracy and wire fraud for allegedly routing campaign donations to themselves from February 2016 through late May 2020. The money allegedly flowed through Lettman-Hicks' company, P&P Communications.

That period overlaps with Gillum's term as mayor and his 2018 campaign for Florida governor, when he won the Democratic primary in an upset but lost the general election to Ron DeSantis. Gillum served on the City Commission from 2003 until late 2018, the last four years as mayor. He also faces a charge of lying to the FBI.

It's not unusual for prosecutors to seek superseding indictments when they want to add new charges, defendants or allegations or change the narrative of previous charging documents. In some cases, prosecutors are forced to seek new indictments to cure problems with earlier ones.

In June 2019, a grand jury in Tallahassee issued a superseding indictment in the public corruption case against former City Commissioner and Mayor Scott Maddox and his aide, Paige Carter-Smith, adding a third defendant, John “J.T.” Burnette. Later that year, the grand jury issued a second superseding indictment against Burnette, adding new allegations but no new charges.

A Lynn Haven public corruption case has seen a string of superseding indictments to fix faults with previous iterations. That case has been prosecuted by some of the same attorneys who are handling the Gillum and Lettman-Hicks matter.

The new indictment wasn't discussed during a pre-trial hearing on Monday before U.S. District Judge Allen Winsor. Lawyers for the government and defense argued about the admissibility of certain recorded conversations between undercover FBI agents and people close to Gillum and other evidence. Another court hearing is set for Thursday.

Former Tallahassee Mayor and 2018 Democratic nominee for Florida Governor, Andrew Gillum arrives at the Federal Courthouse for a pretrial hearing on Monday, April 10, 2023.

