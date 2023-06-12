A federal grand jury has indicted a Framingham man on firearm possession charges

FRAMINGHAM — A local man could face life in prison if convicted of federal firearms charges.

A federal grand jury last Friday indicted Edwin Alago, 42, on two counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.

The charges stem from two separate incidents, of which Alago is also facing state charges in Middlesex Superior Court.

The first incident occurred in May 2021, when Alago was pulled over in Framingham and was alleged to have been found to be in possession of a 9mm CPX-2 semiautomatic pistol with a defaced serial number and seven rounds of ammunition.

The second incident occurred last November, when Framingham police arrested Alago on drug charges. In that case, Alago allegedly had a Colt automatic .25mm pistol with six rounds of ammunition in his possession.

According to the U.S. District Attorney's Office, Alago has been convicted of several felonies, including drug distribution and assaults involving dangerous weapons. Due to those convictions, Alago is considered an armed career criminal.

Normally, if convicted of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, Alago would face up to 15 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release.

However, due to his classification as an armed career criminal, Alago actually faces up to life in prison with a minimum of 15 years to serve.

Alago's first appearance in U.S. District Court has not been scheduled.

This article originally appeared on MetroWest Daily News: Framingham man faces federal gun charges after two arrests