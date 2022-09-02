Federal grand jury indicts Bakersfield man on gun charge

Sep. 1—A Bakersfield man was charged with one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to a Department of Justice news release.

A federal grand jury returned a one-count indictment Thursday.

Billy Reo Howard, 51, of Bakersfield, was arrested June 3 after a traffic stop on Garces Highway.

Law enforcement officers on a routine patrol observed Howard driving a vehicle with expired tags, according to court documents. When the officers attempted a traffic stop, Howard failed to yield, ran a stop sign and drove at a high rate of speed.

As the officers continued behind the vehicle, they saw a firearm being thrown from the driver's side window, according to the DOJ news release. The officers located the firearm, a loaded Bersa .380‑caliber pistol. Howard ran from the vehicle and was eventually located hiding on a nearby property. Howard has several felony convictions for evading a peace officer, possessing a controlled substance for sale, carjacking and being a felon in possession of ammunition.

If convicted, Howard faces a maximum statutory penalty of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.