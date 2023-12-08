Federal grand jury indicts New Braunfels man for alleged gun trafficking scheme

A New Braunfels man was indicted Friday by a federal grand jury in San Antonio for allegedly operating a multimillion-dollar gun trafficking scheme.

Chandler Britain Bradford, 34, was charged with eight criminal counts relating to allegations he smuggled gun parts into Mexico and conspired to commit money laundering.

Bradford is believed to have illegally supplied a Mexican resident in the Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexico, area with enough gun parts to produce 4,800 semi-automatic rifles, according to authorities. He is also accused of helping his co-conspirator facilitate a full-scale gun manufacturing enterprise in northern Mexico, according to court documents.

Bradford was allegedly paid more than $3.5 million by his co-conspirator for his efforts, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice. He could face 20 years in prison if convicted.

The charges against Bradford are one count of conspiracy to smuggle goods from the U.S.; one count of conspiracy to traffic firearms; one count of conspiracy to transfer firearms for use in a felony; four counts of aiding and abetting the smuggling of goods from the U.S.; and one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering.

The grand jury's decision was a superseding indictment, which amends a previous indictment against Bradford. An indictment is an allegation and not a finding of guilt.

A federal district court judge will determine a sentence based on federal guidelines and other factors, according to the news release. Assistant U.S. Attorney William Calve for the Western District of Texas is prosecuting the case.

