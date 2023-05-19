Federal grand jury indicts Evansville man for selling fentanyl, causing overdoses

EVANSVILLE — A federal grand jury indicted an Evansville man accused of selling counterfeit prescription pills police said caused three overdoses and killed a 19-year-old woman last year.

Evansville police arrested Jeremial Leach, 19, in October after a lengthy investigation allegedly connected Leach to a string of overdoses and led to the recovery of fentanyl, cash and weapons from his Shanklin Avenue residence.

But five days after Leach's initial arrest, Vanderburgh County prosecutors dismissed the local charges he faced after federal investigators expressed an interest in taking the case.

According to federal court records, a U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency special agent filed a sealed criminal complaint in U.S. District Court May 12 naming Leach as a defendant and alleging he committed four federal offenses:

Distribution of fentanyl resulting in death

Two counts of distribution of fentanyl

Possession with an intent to distribute fentanyl

The 17-page criminal complaint, which includes a probable cause affidavit, more-or-less cites the same information local police publicized last year: that Leach allegedly used the alias "Mel" to sell fentanyl, cannabis and weapons via social media apps like Snapchat, and cellphone data connected Leach to multiple overdose victims.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, a criminal complaint represents a sworn statement by a federal law enforcement official "that sets forth the facts of what happened and who did it."

Leach made his initial appearance before Judge Matthew P. Brookman in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Indiana Tuesday, according to court minutes. Leach waived a formal reading of the complaint and waived a formal arraignment.

Brookman determined Leach to be indignant and appointed Connor O'Daniel to serve as Leach's defense attorney.

Two days after Leach made his initial appearance, a grand jury indicted him on all four counts listed in the criminal complaint. Federal grand juries review prosecutors' evidence to determine if probable cause exists to charge a defendant.

On Friday, the U.S. Department of Justice publicized the grand jury's findings in a news release.

"As alleged in the complaint and indictment, Leach is responsible for dealing fentanyl resulting in at least three overdoses, one of which resulted in death," the release stated. "Leach advertised fentanyl-laced counterfeit pills over Snapchat to hundreds of recipients using the alias 'Mel.'"

According to a penalty sheet filed Thursday, Leach could face a maximum sentence of life in prison and fines totaling $1 million.

Investigators zeroed in on digital evidence

According to a sworn affidavit, Evansville Police Department detectives determined Leach's pills, which allegedly contained fentanyl, killed 19-year-old Elisabeth Duncan in June 2022. In the aftermath of her death, investigators compiled a trove of digital evidence from Duncan's phone and the phones of other overdose victims.

Leach also put himself on police radar through a series of brazen social media posts, according to court records.

Those posts led the Evansville-Vanderburgh County Drug Task Force to receive a tip pointing investigators to a Snapchat account run by the user "Mel30." Police said the account posted photos and videos depicting the sale of fentanyl pills, marijuana and firearms.

In the federal complaint drafted by DEA Special Agent Cordell Allen, Allen claims law enforcement went "undercover" to observe the account's postings.

"The owner of the account occasionally posted 'stories' depicting his own face, allowing law enforcement to identify him as Jeremial Leach," the complaint states. "Law enforcement further identified Leach's public Facebook account, which displayed his name as 'Dblock Mel.'"

The Facebook account was still publicly listed on the site as of Friday afternoon.

After reviewing extensive text message correspondence between Leach and his alleged customers, examining GPS location data and seizing counterfeit pills from vehicles observed leaving Leach's residence, police obtained authorization to execute a search warrant.

On October 11, Leach exited his Shanklin Avenue home through the front door and police took him into custody without incident. According to Allen, investigators then searched Leach's residence and recovered the following items:

33 blue pills marked "M 30"

Digital scale

Glock 19, 9mm handgun

Diamondback DB9, 9mm handgun

Four telephones

Approximately $1,843 in cash

The full criminal complaint can be read below:

Indictment comes as fentanyl continues to drive surge in overdoses

According to the DEA and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, ingesting as little as two milligrams of fentanyl can be fatal, depending on a person’s body size, tolerance, and past usage.

DEA studies found that about six out of every 10 illegal fentanyl tablet sold in the United States contains a potentially lethal dose of the drug.

"Avoid pills bought on the street because One Pill Can Kill," the D.O.J. news release states. "Small variations in the quantity or quality of fentanyl in a fake prescription pill can accidentally create a lethal dosage. Fentanyl has now become the leading cause of drug poisoning deaths in the United States."

A probable cause hearing in Leach's case will be held June 15 at 10 a.m., according to federal court records. Leach waived his right to have a detention hearing and was remanded into the custody of the U.S. Marshal at the conclusion of his most recent court appearance.

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance-use disorder, you can find treatment resources and information at the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website, or by calling 1-800-662-HELP.

