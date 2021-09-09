Federal grand jury indicts in fire extinguisher case

Sep. 9—ASHLAND — A federal grand jury issued an indictment against an Ashland man last week accused of smuggling a quarter of a pound of meth inside a hollowed-out fire extinguisher.

Riccardo Rothwell, aka Ricky Bobby, was arrested in July following a tip to the Boyd County Sheriff's Office that he was slinging meth in the area, according to state court records. After surveillance performed by the Tri-State Narcotics Team (TNT), Rothwell was pulled over by a uniformed unit on the pretense of a routine traffic stop — his insurance was lapsed and his windows were illegally tinted, according to court records.

Rothwell eventually copped to having a "QP" — quarter pound — of ice inside a hollowed-out fire extinguisher. Drug cops also turned up more than $7,000 in cash and a fanny pack full of drugs, records show.

During a debriefing with drug cops, Rothwell claimed he'd lost his job managing an Arby's in Charleston in December 2020, so he turned to smoking meth and became homeless, records show. The addiction led him to selling the drug, he claimed.

Last week, a federal grand jury issued single-count indictment against Rothwell, charging him with possession with the intent to distribute more than 50 grams of meth.

If convicted, Rothwell could face up to 40 years in prison.

