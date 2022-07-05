Federal grand jury indicts former Gainesville preschool teacher on child porn charges

Judge’s gavel. [File]

A federal grand jury has indicted a former Gainesville preschool teacher on five child pornography-related charges, the U.S. Department of Justice announced.

The indictment states that between December 2020 and September 2021, Trevor Alec Hruby, of Gainesville, had produced and possessed materials containing child pornography.

Last year, Hruby, 24, was arrested for sexual assault of a minor who was three years old, which he reportedly admitted to doing during police questioning.

He was a teacher and daycare worker at A Child’s Dream Preschool, located at 4127 NW 34th St. Gainesville, at the time of his arrest and was accused of molesting another child at a different daycare a year earlier, according to Gainesville police.

A call made to Hruby's attorney was not immediately returned Tuesday morning.

While those sexual assault charges are still being played out in court, Hruby now faces four counts of production of child pornography and a single count of possession of the material, the DOJ’s Northern District of Florida office announced.

The materials obtained by investigators also involve minors under the age of 12, law enforcement stated. It’s unclear whether the victims in each case are the same people.

Though the case was investigated by the Gainesville Police Department and the FBI, an indictment is merely an allegation by a grand jury that a defendant has violated federal criminal law and doesn’t equate to guilt, the DOJ made clear in a news release.

Hruby’s trial is tentatively set for Aug. 3 at 8:30 a.m. at the U.S. Courthouse in Gainesville. District Judge Allen Winsor will preside over the case.

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Former Gainesville preschool teacher Trevor Hruby indicted for child porn