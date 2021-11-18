Federal grand jury indicts Joplin man on drug-dealing charges

Nov. 18—A Joplin man charged with assault in a 2020 accidental shooting of his girlfriend has been indicted by a federal grand jury on drug-dealing charges.

A three-count indictment of Travis K, Brown, 50, was handed up Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Springfield stemming from an arrest June 29, 2021.

Brown had been facing in Jasper County Circuit Court counts of trafficking in drugs and child endangerment in connection with that arrest. Those charges were dismissed in the state court Monday in light of the U.S. attorney's office in Springfield assuming prosecution of the case.

Brown was indicted on counts of possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of meth, possession of meth with intent to distribute with a minor present on the premises and unlawful possession of a firearm as a felon.

The defendant still faces three felony counts in Jasper County Circuit Court pertaining to the nonfatal shooting of his girlfriend Aug. 2, 2020, in the 900 block of South McKinley Avenue in Joplin.

Lisa Schmidt, 30, was taken to a Joplin hospital with a gunshot wound to her abdomen. Police determined that Brown shot her accidentally while cleaning a handgun.

The Jasper County prosecutor's office charged Brown with second-degree assault, alleging that, while accidental, the shooting was nonetheless reckless. He also was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and receiving stolen property due to prior felony convictions and the discovery that the .40-caliber gun involved had been reported stolen in Webb City.

A preliminary hearing has yet to be held in the state's case. The third count of the federal grand jury's indictment suggests that the U.S. attorney's office will be assuming prosecution of Brown with respect to gun possession charge as it cites the Aug. 2, 2020, date of offense with respect to a .40-caliber pistol.