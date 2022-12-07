Federal grand jury indicts Kansas City man in chase, firing of shots

Dec. 7—SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A federal grand jury indicted a Kansas City man Tuesday in connection with a high-speed pursuit through Barton and Vernon counties during which he fired shots at a sheriff's deputy.

A three-count indictment of Brenton Ross, 32, was handed up in U.S. District Court in Springfield charging him with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, discharging a firearm during a drug trafficking offense and being a felon in possession of firearms.

The charges pertain to a vehicle pursuit Oct. 15 that began when a Barton County deputy attempted to stop a Dodge Challenger with California plates that had left the scene of an accident in Vernon County.

Ross purportedly fled the deputy in the Challenger at speeds over 130 mph before stopping on Interstate 49 in Vernon County and firing shots at the officer with a .223-caliber rifle. Several rounds struck the deputy's patrol car but did not injure him.

Ross then ran off, stole a Chevrolet Suburban and led responding officers on another vehicle pursuit at over 100 mph until he eventually drove off road to avoid capture. Later the same day, he became the subject of a third pursuit while at the wheel of a stolen pickup truck.

He again ran off after crashing the truck into officer's vehicle but was finally taken into custody with the assistance of a Missouri State Highway Patrol air unit.

Officers found a stolen 9 mm pistol, spent rifle casings and an undisclosed amount of methamphetamine in the Challenger and recovered the rifle near one of the other vehicles he had taken.

The U.S. attorney's office in Springfield said in a news release that Ross had two prior felony convictions for stealing motor vehicles as well as two for tampering with a motor vehicle. He also had prior convictions for possession of an illegal weapon, being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of drugs, statutory rape, assault on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest and property damage.

He was on parole in Missouri at the time of the pursuits.