Federal grand jury indicts Kansas City man in Joplin bank robbery case

Jul. 28—SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A federal grand jury has indicted a Kansas City man in the armed robbery July 19 of a Great Southern Bank branch in Joplin.

Leland S. Graham, 57, was charged with bank robbery in an indictment handed up Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Springfield.

An affidavit filed in support of the criminal complaint alleges that Graham entered Great Southern Bank at 1232 S. Range Line Road, walked up to the tellers' counter and demanded money, lifting his shirt to reveal what tellers believed was a handgun in his waistband.

Graham then left the bank with an undisclosed amount of money, dropping some of the cash on the bank floor as he was leaving.

The U.S. attorney's office in Springfield said bank surveillance cameras captured quality video images of the robber, which were released to the media by Joplin police.

The following day, police received a tip identifying Graham as a suspect in the robbery. When Kansas City police attempted to stop a vehicle he was driving, a short pursuit ensued, ending in a foot chase and apprehension of the suspect.

Jeff Lehr is a reporter for The Joplin Globe.