Federal grand jury indicts Kyle Hendrickson for allegedly threatening to 'shoot up' high school
A federal grand jury indicted a man from Maine accused of threatening Portsmouth High School.
President Biden’s son was indicted on federal gun charges Thursday, less than two months after a plea agreement he had reached with prosecutors on tax and gun charges fell apart.
Yahoo News provides the latest forecast and updates for tracking Hurricane Lee.
The best chance for the rest of the F1 grid to put a dent in Max Verstappen and Red Bull’s dominance comes this weekend in Singapore.
The Suns became the first NBA team to abandon cable earlier this year.
If you're looking for the best high-yield money market accounts, shop around and compare options from multiple banks and credit unions.
The average rate on the 30-year fixed mortgage increased to 7.18% this week, up from 7.12% the week prior, according to Freddie Mac.
Republican-controlled states have begun formally embracing the platform's materials.
To post or not to post? One woman is receiving mixed responses after taking to TikTok to recount a "sinister" conversation she overheard. The post Woman’s TikTok storytime about overhearing ‘sinister’ bridesmaids gossiping about a bride prompts debate appeared first on In The Know.
Here's how to protect yourself against the "fried rice syndrome."
Hotel and casino giant Caesars Entertainment said Thursday that hackers stole a huge trove of customer data in a recent cyberattack, confirming recent media reports. Caesars said in an 8-K notice with federal regulators filed before markets opened on Thursday that hackers stole a copy of the company's loyalty program database, which includes driver license numbers and Social Security numbers for a "significant number of members." "We have taken steps to ensure that the stolen data is deleted by the unauthorized actor, although we cannot guarantee this result," Caesars said in the SEC filing, implying that the company had paid a ransom as reported.
'Wheel of Fortune' host Pat Sajak's final season premiere week finds fans fuming over 'garbage' puzzle.
The former (and possibly future) president will be on trial through Election Day 2024 and beyond. Are Americans ready for what that means?
F1 embarks on a 23-race schedule in 2023, beginning Sunday, March 5, in Sakhir, Bahrain and concluding Nov. 26 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
The best CD rates are higher than they have been in over 20 years. Learn how to find the best deals and other details you should consider when choosing a CD.
Gauff's defeat of Sabalenka was the most-watched women's singles final ESPN has ever aired.
Despite the allegations against Colleen Ballinger, JoJo Siwa defended her in a podcast appearance and said it was "based off of lies."
Revisiting the teenage angst we once felt through music allows us to review our own life story, say experts.
Make way for another Dutch class action privacy damages lawsuit -- this one targeting the company formerly known as Twitter (now X Corp); and MoPub, the mobile ad platform it used to own (before selling it to AppLovin at the start of last year), which is accused of "illegal trafficking" of millions of app users' personal data. While X no longer owns MoPub it was the owner and operator of the mobile adtech during the period the litigation targets -- including several years when the EU's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) was in application. The suit, which is an opt out (rather than an opt in) class claim, alleges the MoPub adtech platform unlawfully tracked app users, collecting people's data as they used third party software such as games, period trackers and dating apps, and then sharing/trading what could be very sensitive personal data on users with scores of companies without the individuals' knowledge or consent -- something the plaintiffs contend is a clear violation of the GDPR.
The Pac-12 has long been the "Conference of Champions." Now that the 108-year-old league has collapsed, which conference will wear the crown once the Power Four era begins in 2024?
Bugatti developed the track-only Bolide the meet the same safety requirements that apply to LMDh cars, including challenging roll-over tests.