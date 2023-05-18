Federal grand jury indicts man with drug trafficking, firearms charges

May 18—A federal grand jury has indicted an Owensboro man with drug trafficking and firearms charges in connection with a January incident on Frederica Street.

Owensboro Police Department reports say Montae Goodnight, 35, of the 2000 block of West First Street, was arrested on Jan. 20 by officers after fleeing from officers who attempted to detain him on arrest warrants. At the time Goodnight was arrested, officers recovered a handgun, suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, reports say. Goodnight was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth) and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon in the incident.

OPD reports say detectives had already been investigating Goodnight on suspicion he was a "repeat trafficker of controlled substances" and charged him with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth).

Reports say OPD detectives presented findings from their investigation to the U.S. Attorney's office. On May 10, the federal grand jury indicted Goodnight with distribution of methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking.

Goodnight is being held in the Daviess County Detention Center.