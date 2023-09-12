Federal grand jury indicts Memphis officers in deadly beating of Tyre Nichols

A federal grand jury has indicted the five former Memphis police officers involved in the death of Tyre Nichols.

The men — Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills Jr. and Justin Smith — have been indicted on four different counts, including deprivation of rights, conspiracy to witness-tamper and obstruction of justice.

Nichols was 29 years old when a traffic stop turned deadly Jan. 7 this year.

Initially, Memphis police officers said Nichols was stopped for reckless driving, though later it was released that there was no evidence to substantiate this claim.

Video footage of the encounter showed Nichols enduring a brutal beating. He died of his injuries on Jan. 10.

Nichols’s death led to renewed calls for police reform, with President Biden, members of the Congressional Black Caucus and advocacy groups around the nation highlighting that Nichols had become one more in a long list of Black men and women who died from police encounters.

The Department of Justice announced in July that it was investigating the Memphis Police Department over potential constitutional and civil rights violations in the wake of Nichols’s death.

The officers also face state felony charges from the Shelby County District Attorney’s office, including one charge of second-degree murder, one charge of aggravated assault, two charges of aggravated kidnapping, two charges of official misconduct and one charge of official oppression.

The five former officers all pleaded not guilty to the state charges.

Attorneys Ben Crump, Antonio Romanucci, who are representing Nichols’s family, said the news “gives his family hope as they continue to grieve his loss and inspire change in his honor.”

“We applaud AG Garland and Assistant AG Clarke for their tireless efforts to create federal accountability for these officers who were selected to be part of the Memphis Police Department’s SCORPION unit and savagely ended Tyre’s life, setting a critical precedent for accountability and justice,” the attorneys said in a statement.

Updated at 3:51 p.m.

