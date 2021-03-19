Federal grand jury indicts Morgantown man and Pennsylvania man for Jan. 6 role in Capitol Building riot

Eric Cravey, Times West Virginian, Fairmont
·3 min read

Mar. 19—WASHINGTON — A federal grand jury in the District of Columbia handed down Friday a 10-count indictment against a Morgantown sandwich shop owner and a Pennsylvania man for their role in the Jan. 6 insurrection on the U.S. Capitol building that claimed the life of U.S. Capitol Officer Brian Sicknick.

Julian Elie Khater, of State College, Pa., and George Pierre Tanios, of Morgantown, face three counts each of assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers using a dangerous weapon and aiding and abetting. Other charges include conspiracy to impede or injure an officer, civil disorder, obstruction of an official proceeding, engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon and causing significant bodily injury.

Both men were first charged on March 16 in U.S. District Court.

According to the indictment, Tanios "carried a canister of chemical spray with in a backpack that he was wearing" while near the Lower West Terrace of the U.S. Capitol Building. At some point during the riot, while the mob was attempting to break through a line of police who were protecting the building, Khater asked Tanios for the chemical spray.

Khater then retrieved the chemical spray for the backpack. "Khater and Tanios "planned and discussed the timing of when to utilize the chemical spray against law enforcement," states the indictment.

The indictment, which was produced using information from a U.S Department of Justice investigation, said Khater "deployed a chemical spray directly at law enforcement officers in the police line guarding the Lower West Terrace of the U.S. Capitol Building...Khater utilized a chemical spray against United States Capitol Police Officer [Brian] Sicknick, United States Capitol Police Officer C. Edwards, Metropolitan Police Officer D. Chapman, and other law enforcement officers," states the indictment.

According to the affidavit in support of the criminal complaint, Khater and Tanios were at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, and were observed in video footage working together to assault law enforcement officers with an unknown chemical substance by spraying officers directly in the face and eyes. During the investigation, it is alleged that law enforcement discovered video that depicted Khater asking Tanios to "give me that bear s*it." Tanios replied, "Hold on, hold on, not yet, not yet... it's still early." Khater then retrieved a canister from Tanios' backpack and walked through the crowd to within a few steps of the police perimeter.

The video shows Khater with his right arm up high in the air, appearing to be holding a canister in his right hand and aiming it at the officers' direction while moving his right arm from side to side. The complaint affidavit states that Officers Sicknick, Edwards, and Chapman, who were all standing within a few feet of Khater, each reacted to being sprayed in the face. The officers retreated, bringing their hands to their faces and rushing to find water to wash out their eyes.

The FBI's Washington Field Office, with assistance from the FBI Pittsburgh and Newark Field Offices, the United States Capitol Police, and the Metropolitan Police Department are investigating the case.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia, with valuable assistance from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of West Virginia and the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of New Jersey are prosecuting the case.

According to the initial criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court in Washington, "A tipster to the FBI provided information that TANIOS and KHATER knew each other and grew up together in New Jersey."

At press time, Tanios remained held in the North Central Regional Jail on behalf of the Department of Justice. No bond amount has been set.

Reach Eric Cravey at 304-367-2523.

Recommended Stories

  • Report: Civil rights lawyer Lee Merritt to run for Texas attorney general

    Merritt, a prominent civil rights attorney, represents the families of Atatiana Jefferson and Botham Jean.

  • Police departments across the US are increasing patrols in Asian communities, but experts say more policing is not the answer

    Activists have argued more policing in marginalized communities is not a long-term solution and could actually do more harm than good.

  • Justice Department charges Iranian nationals for evading U.S. sanctions

    The Justice Department announced charges against 10 Iranian nationals on Friday for running a nearly 20-year-long scheme to evade U.S. sanctions on the government of Iran.Why it matters: The DOJ said the defendants, who are believed to be outside the U.S., helped the country evade sanctions by disguising more than $300 million worth of transactions through front companies in the U.S., Canada, Hong Kong and the United Arab Emirates.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.If convicted, the nationals could face a maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison. The department is also seeking a money laundering penalty of $157 million.What they're saying: “This is only right," Assistant Attorney General for National Security John Demers said."Through the use of front companies, money service businesses and exchanges throughout the world, the defendants worked to disguise hundreds of millions of dollars worth of transactions on behalf of a state sponsor of terrorism."More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Inside COVID-Safe Movie Theaters: Sanitization Foggers, Plexiglass and New Popcorn Rules

    Imagine a magical weapon straight out of science fiction: a machine of gratifying, cartoonish proportions that unleashes a magic potion eradicating the scourge of the past and bringing families safely together. Except it’s not a Marvel prop, it’s an electrostatic disinfectant sprayer — a goofy but crucial piece of protective equipment that will become a […]

  • Ranking the first-round NCAA tournament games from best to worst

    There's a smorgasbord of basketball on Friday and Saturday. Which first-round NCAA tournament games look delectable and which should be left to wither on the buffet table?

  • Biden administration finalizing plans to share Covid vaccine doses with Mexico and Canada

    Jen Psaki said the administration is "assessing how we can loan" doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, which is not yet approved for use in the U.S.

  • Sharon Osbourne hires security after getting death threats over allegations of racism

    The 68-year-old has been receiving threats of violence against her, her family and pets, a source close to Osbourne tells Yahoo Entertainment.

  • Officials: Man in critical condition after being shot by county police

    A man is in the hospital after a Baltimore County officer shot him outside of a police station in Baltimore City.

  • We now know the names of all 8 people killed in the Atlanta area spa shootings. Here's who they are.

    All eight people killed in the three shooting at Atlanta area spas have been identified. Here's who they are.

  • Demi Moore celebrates ex Bruce Willis' birthday and their 'blended families'

    Moore shared a family photo in honor of Willis' special day.

  • Rapper Lil Mama doubles down on transphobic comments and says she will start a 'heterosexual rights movement'

    Lil Mama, who has previously made transphobic statements, said on Instagram that she will be starting a "heterosexual rights movement."

  • I tried working out like Gal Gadot and Brie Larson for 2 weeks, and found Wonder Woman has the better routine

    I tried the fitness routines Gal Gadot and Brie Larson used to get in superhero shape to see whether the DC or Marvel actress has the better regimen.

  • Biden's Education Secretary just canceled $1 billion of student-loan debt for about 72,000 defrauded borrowers

    Miguel Cardona's first major act reverses a Trump-era policy, providing about $1 billion of cancelation for student loans related to fraud.

  • Former Cuomo aide says the governor once joked that he would 'mount' her if he were a dog: report

    Lindsey Boylan told The New Yorker that she was "grossed out" by Cuomo's comment and didn't reply at the time.

  • Joe Biden trips and stumbles three times boarding Air Force One

    President Joe Biden stumbled three times and fell on the steps of Air Force One on Friday, prompting fresh questions about his health. The 78-year-old - the oldest president in US history - appeared to struggle as he boarded the presidential plane. It was not immediately clear what tripped Mr Biden up the first time, but shortly after recovering he fell twice more before dusting himself off. Security officials, meanwhile, looked on with concern from the ground. The president recovered to give a salute at the top of the stairs before departing to meet with Asian American community leaders in the wake of the massage parlour massacre in Atlanta, Georgia. In November, the commander-in-chief suffered a hairline fracture in his right foot while playing with his rescue dog Major, requiring him to wear an orthopedic boot for several weeks. Mr Biden, who has said he uses a Peloton bike to keep fit, often makes a point of jogging in a show of his fitness.

  • Elon Musk said Tesla wouldn't exist without a little-known electric convertible called the tZero. Here's how the prototype car led to the formation of Tesla and paved the way for electric vehicles.

    The tZero, made by a company called AC Propulsion, led directly to the formation of Tesla and its first car, the Roadster.

  • Amazon driver quits, saying the final straw was the company's new AI-powered truck cameras that can sense when workers yawn or don't use a seatbelt

    The driver, identified only as Vic, told the Thomson Reuters Foundation that he believes the AI-powered cameras were a breach of privacy and trust.

  • How effective is the first shot of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine?

    UPS employees roll out first doses of the Pfizer vaccine at the UPS hub in Louisville, Ky., on Dec. 13, 2020. Michael Clevenger/Getty ImagesAs the COVID-19 vaccines reach more people across the country, some people have asked: Could we delay the second dose of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines to allow more people to be vaccinated more quickly? And, how safe am I after my first dose? As an immunologist, I hear this question frequently. The answer is that a single dose is very effective – but I would add that you should still get both doses. The issue is important, however, not only for your personal health but also for the country’s health as leaders figure out how to ensure there’s enough vaccine for everyone who wants one. Medical workers vaccinate medical staff members against COVID-19 on Dec. 20, 2020, in Tel Aviv. Amir Levy/Getty Images Good news from abroad A recent study in Israel showed that a single dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is highly effective, up to 85%. The Sheba Medical Center reported its experience with vaccinating its nearly 10,000 staff members with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. Vaccination there started Dec. 19, 2020, which coincided with the third wave of COVID-19 in Israel. The researchers looked to see the rate of reduction in SARS-CoV-2 infection and COVID-19 disease after vaccination. By Jan. 24, 2021, 7,214 health care workers there had received a first dose, and 6,037 had received the second dose. Altogether, there were 170 cases of infection between Dec. 19, 2020, and Jan. 24, 2021. Of those, 89 people, or 52%, were unvaccinated; 78 people, or 46%, tested positive after the first dose; and three, or 2%, tested positive after the second dose. This is consistent with a reanalysis of the phase 3 clinical trial data reported in 2020 in the New England Journal of Medicine. In that study, the 52% protection from the first dose included infections that occurred in the first 10 days after vaccination, when one would not expect the vaccine to have had time to generate protective anti-spike antibodies. Using the data from the published study of the Pfizer vaccine, Public Health England determined that vaccine efficacy was 89% for 15-21 days after dose 1 – and before dose 2 on day 21. The range was between 52% and 97%. For days 15-28, or up to the first week after the second dose, protection from the first dose was estimated at 91%. The range for this was between 74% and 97%. A second dose would not be expected to confer immunity within that time. Bottom line So what do we know? The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urges people to get both doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. You should be reassured that even after a single dose of either of those vaccines, you have very high levels of protection after your body has time to build immunity, about a week. The scheduled second dose of these vaccines makes them even more effective, but at a time where vaccine supplies are limited, there’s a lot to be said about prioritizing the first dose for the most people. [Deep knowledge, daily. Sign up for The Conversation’s newsletter.]This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: William Petri, University of Virginia. Read more:Delaying second COVID-19 vaccine doses will make supplies last longer but comes with risksA majority of vaccine skeptics plan to refuse a COVID-19 vaccine, a study suggests, and that could be a big problem William Petri receives funding from National Institutes of Health, the Gates Foundation and Regeneron.

  • ‘Unacceptable!’ Former FSU football star says he was harassed on a flight in Miami

    Dontavious Jackson had a bumpy flight the other day, TMZ first reported.

  • 2 Royal Caribbean lines to resume Caribbean cruises in June

    Two Royal Caribbean cruises will resume in June, ending a yearlong hiatus, but passengers 18 and older must test negative for COVID-19 before getting on a ship. The company's Celebrity Cruises subsidiary said Friday that its Celebrity Millennium ship will relaunch on June 5 from St. Maarten. Celebrity Cruises CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo said returning to the Caribbean “marks the measured beginning of the end of what has been a uniquely challenging time for everyone.”