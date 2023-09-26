Federal grant to fund additional sidewalk improvements in downtown Gadsden

The City of Gadsden has been awarded an $800,000 grant from federal transportation funds for additional sidewalk improvements downtown.

The grant, coordinated through Gov. Kay Ivey’s office and for Fiscal Year 2024, was announced on Wednesday. Heath Williamson, the city’s director of engineering, said the money will allow his department to complete a streetscape with Americans with Disabilities Act accessibility improvements along Chestnut Street from Sixth Street to Seventh Street, and along Sixth Street from Broad Street to Chestnut Street.

Williamson said the new design will be more consistent with Broad Street and with a streetscape previously completed on Chestnut Street, from First to Fifth streets.

He said it ties in with ongoing downtown sidewalk improvements that the city is preparing to bid.

Earlier this year the City Council authorized the engineering department to seek a federal Transportation Alternative Set Aside Program grant to fund sidewalk improvements along Sixth Street from Broad Street to Walnut Street, and along Chestnut Street between Sixth and Seventh streets.

The city received a similar grant for improvements along Seventh Street from Broad Street to Walnut Street; along Sixth Street between Chestnut and Walnut streets; and along Walnut Street between Sixth and Seventh streets.

“We are thankful to Gov. Ivey, the Department of Transportation and city administrative staff for bringing more of our tax dollars back to Gadsden,” said Mayor Craig Ford.

“As we undergo our city’s first comprehensive plan in five decades, we learn how important walkability infrastructure is to thriving communities. With these funds, we will continue to improve access and walkability downtown for residents, shoppers and visitors.

“Anytime we can add a grant dollar to the books,” the mayor added, “our local tax dollars go further, so we are aggressively pursuing grants just like this.”

