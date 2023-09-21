Federal grant helped solve 1997 Fayetteville cold case
Police recently arrested and charged 55-year-old Linford Deamoris Moore in connection with the 26-year-old sexual assault case.
Police recently arrested and charged 55-year-old Linford Deamoris Moore in connection with the 26-year-old sexual assault case.
Experts explain how high-profile sexual assault stories can impact survivors.
The fallout for Brand has been swift, as the London police investigate him, his tour has been suspended and much of his content has been blocked or removed.
This second-year medical student is sharing her ultimate study hack that helps her maintain productivity. The post Medical student gives ‘unconventional’ tip for maintaining focus while studying as a ‘chronically online’ person appeared first on In The Know.
Time will tell if Fields ends up winning with the Bears, but the concerns he spoke about on Wednesday were not encouraging.
Cruise is planning to build a winterized version of the Origin, the company's autonomous vehicle model that is purpose-built without a steering wheel or pedals. "A couple of years from now, we'll have a new version of our vehicles coming out that is adapted for cold weather," said Cruise CEO Kyle Vogt onstage at TechCrunch Disrupt 2023. Cruise operates a commercial robotaxi service in San Francisco, and a free service in Phoenix and Austin.
From boombox-style models to portable pocket blasters, this sale has something for everyone — starting at $28.
Score over 50% off the nifty Bluetooth FM transmitter that's loved by 20,000+ shoppers. It's one of Amazon's hidden gems!
Buckle up for another encryption fight: Hot on the heels of securing parliament's approval for its Online Safety Bill yesterday, the U.K. government is amping up pressure on Meta not to roll out end-to-end-encryption (E2EE) on Facebook Messenger and Instagram -- unless it applies unspecified "safety measures" which the Home Secretary said should allow law enforcement to continue to detect child sexual abuse material (CSAM) at the same time as protecting user privacy. In an interview on BBC Radio 4's Today Program this morning, Suella Braverman claimed the vast majority of online child sexual abuse activity that U.K. law enforcement is currently able to detect is taking place on Facebook Messenger and Instagram.
Keeping kids off social media is idealistic at best, and giving them access to it opens a Pandora’s box of privacy concerns. Tech giants have addressed stranger danger in the child-friendly versions of their social media platforms by adding parental controls and content filters to their existing product, with mixed results. Betweened, a startup competing in the Startup Battlefield at this year's Disrupt, goes a step further by designing a social media platform specifically for children — instead of modifying one already made for adults.
Technical debt is often the unsung villain of the enterprise, crippling companies seeking to modernize as they realize just how much "legacy" lives in their stack. This is something that fledgling U.K. startup AppFactor is setting out to solve, with a platform that helps enterprises automatically re-architect their legacy applications, readying them for deployment into a new cloud-native home. AppFactor was formally incorporated in mid-2021, however CEO and founder Keith Neilson has only been working on it fully since January, recently closing a pre-seed round of funding he says weighed in at north of £1 million ($1.3 million).
2024 Hyundai Ioniq 5 prices rumored to go up and by down small amounts. Small changes ahead for the new model year.
Amazon’s annual fall product launch was full of new devices — and a fresh take on Alexa using generative AI for more natural conversations.
Smith thinks college sports' scholarship rules are due for a change.
Losing sleep over what to do at RB? You're not alone. Scott Pianowski examines a start to the season that has featured injuries and limited production.
The Biden administration agreed to unfreeze $6 billion in funds to secure the release of five Americans held captive in Iran. Was it worth the hefty price tag?
The Federal Reserve's Summary of Economic Projections showed the central bank expects to hike interest rates one more time in 2023.
"This was not a vanity thing," Shepherd said of her decision.
Here's a list of the best Apple Watch accessories, including bands, cases, chargers and more, as chosen by Engadget editors.
Amazon announced Eero Max 7, the WiFi device that combines a router, a range extender and a repeater, at its devices event on Wednesday.
Body mass index, or BMI, is out, according to the American Medical Association. Here's what you need to know about the new way to