Federal grant will lead to more hands-on, career-connected education for GVSU students

ALLENDALE — A federal grant will help Grand Valley State University address equity gaps and create more career-connected opportunities for students.

GVSU received a five-year, $2.2 million grant from the U.S. Department of Education to support the Center for Experiential Learning in the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences. The center is meant to serve as a hub to support CLAS Voyage, an upcoming program from GVSU.

CLAS Voyage is expected to launch in 2025 and will ensure every student in a CLAS major has “multiple hands-on, career-connected educational experiences” while at GVSU. Those experiences will range from internships to intensive research projects, the university said.

Plans for grant funds include using $250,000 as seed money for an endowed fund to support student access to hands-on learning, building a data dashboard to track and address issues that get students off track academically and funding faculty work on developing curriculum and courses to align with the program.

The university also plans to hire two new staff members. One will lead curriculum development and assessment, while the other analyzes data to develop practices around student retention, student success and other goals.

Additionally, GVSU will pilot an effort to embed peer mentors into courses to support student success in first-year classes.

Some funds will also help launch initiatives that've already been developed, but needed financial support.

"This has really given us the opportunity to advance a lot of the great ideas that our faculty and staff have come up with over the course of many years, and to fund them in a way that accelerates us toward our goal of launching the Voyage in 2025," said Kris Pachla, director of the CLAS Center for Experiential Learning.

There are approximately 9,000 undergraduate and graduate students studying in a CLAS-based academic program, GVSU said. Drake said Voyage will directly benefit those students, but the grant-funded initiatives will benefit the student body as a whole.

