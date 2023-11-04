Federal grants helps Tampa Bay law enforcement agencies add more staff

Tampa's Police Department will soon welcome another 30 officers. It's all because of a $3.75 million grant from the United States Department Of Justice. In a press call Thursday, the DOJ discussed the millions of dollars spread to agencies nationwide. One Mayor joined that call: Tampa Mayor Jane Castor. "The bottom line is that these dollars and the officers that we hire are going to make a real difference in the cities or the in the neighborhoods across our city," she said in the call.

