Federal grants support Amtrak service expansion

Dec. 7—WASHINGTON — Plans to expand passenger rail service in Johnstown and Altoona got a $144,129,028 boost with two federal grants, U.S. Sens. Bob Casey and John Fetterman announced.

The grants will go toward infrastructure work to upgrade rail infrastructure along Norfolk Southern's Keystone West Corridor between Pittsburgh and Harrisburg and to accommodate a second daily round-trip of the Amtrak Pennsylvanian service.

"I think that's huge," Cambria Regional Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Amy Bradley.

She has already heard local residents are excited about going back and forth to Pittsburgh more easily.

"I'm more interested in people from Pittsburgh who can come here to enjoy all we have to offer," she said listing historical, outdoor recreational and other attractions in the Cambria County area.

"It's going to open the doors for more people to come here to enjoy Johnstown."

Casey also pointed to the additional benefits from expanded Amtrak service.

"I fought for this funding because when Pennsylvanians can move quickly and easily across the state for work, study or travel, our commonwealth thrives," Casey said. "Improving rail service means more jobs, more economic opportunities and more time spent with family for urban and rural communities alike."

The total amount includes $143,629,028 from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act to upgrade rail infrastructure along the Keystone West Corridor between Pittsburgh and Harrisburg and to accommodate a second daily round-trip of the Amtrak Pennsylvanian service.

It will help complete the final design and construction of track and signal improvements along existing rail while improving safety and Amtrak's services, the senators said in a press release.

The grant comes from the Federal Rail Administration's Federal-State Partnership for Intercity Passenger Rail Grant Program, which funds capital projects aiming to replace, rehabilitate or repair infrastructure and to improve intercity passenger rail service performance.

Goals include reducing trip times, increasing train frequency and establishing new intercity passenger rail service.

"I'm extremely honored and excited to join with Sen. Casey to announce this funding for passenger rail between Pittsburgh and Philadelphia," Fetterman said. "Pennsylvania will see numerous benefits from this expansion, including safer and more reliable transit, reduced travel time, and strengthened local economies. The more trains and public transportation options for Pennsylvanians, the better."

Another $500,000 grant from the Corridor Identification and Development program will go toward planning and development to expand both Amtrak's Pennsylvanian and Keystone services along the entire Pittsburgh-to-Philadelphia corridor, including in smaller communities such as Altoona, Johnstown, and Lancaster.

The program is a comprehensive intercity passenger rail planning and development program established by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act to guide intercity passenger rail development and create a pipeline of intercity passenger rail projects ready for implementation, the press release said.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation will match 20% of the project's total cost.

Western Pennsylvanians for Passenger Rail President Mark Spada welcomed the announcement.

"The timing of this announcement is welcome news," Spada said. "It will support Norfolk Southern's agreement with PennDOT to do the design work for an infrastructure project between Pittsburgh and Philadelphia."

In this region, work will include an additional siding and track improvements in the Altoona area and more crossovers in Johnstown.

"Design work started earlier this year, and the infrastructure will be completed in 2026," Spada continued.

"At that time the second Pennsylvanian will begin running."

The plan will give people who don't have cars or don't like driving a real option for traveling to and from Johnstown, Spada said.

"You will be able go make day trips between Johnstown and Harrisburg," he said. "You are not able to do that now. The second train is going to be a great benefit to towns along the way, including Johnstown."