Federal Reserve holds interest rates steady, signaling cautious approach amid slowing economy

WASHINGTON – Bye, aggressive, rate-hiking Fed. Hello, cautious, market-friendly Fed.

The Federal Reserve held its key interest rate steady Wednesday and said it will be “patient” as it weighs further rate hikes, signaling a new wait-and-see approach until it gets a better read on a slowing economy and volatile financial markets.

The central bank also indicated a greater willingness to keep its roughly $4 trillion portfolio of government bonds elevated to prevent long-term rates from rising if the economy falters. That marks a shift from its prior plan to steadily shrink its balance sheet.

“In light of global economic and financial developments and muted inflation pressures, the Committee will be patient as it determines what future adjustments” to its key interest will be necessary to meet its goals of a strong economy and labor market and about 2 percent annual inflation.

That contrasts with its mid-December statement, which said the central bank’s policymaking committee “judges that some further gradual increases” in the federal funds rate would be warranted.

The Fed also tempered its economic outlook Wednesday, noted a measure of anticipated inflation has fallen and eliminated its previous assertion that risks to its economic outlook are “roughly balanced.”

Many economists now believe the Fed will stop shrinking its balance sheet when it reaches $3 billion to $2.5 billion, substantially above levels previously expected.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell has telegraphed the central bank’s warier stance in interviews this month, saying repeatedly the Fed will “patient” and “flexible.” But Wednesday’s statement marks its first formal pronouncement of that view in a policy document.

It amounts to a swift turnabout for a Fed that just last month raised its benchmark interest rate by a quarter percentage point for the fourth time in 2018 to a range of 2.25 to 2.5 percent and forecast two more hikes this year.

That was a pullback from its prior estimate of three rate increases in 2019 and came amid a slowing U.S. and global economy, a trade war with China that’s starting to take a bigger toll on growth and a stock market sell-off. Also, the positive effects of federal tax cuts and spending increases are expected to fade later this year.

But investors rebelled and stocks sank further after the December Fed meeting on the belief that policymakers should have indicated they were pausing in their rate hike campaign in light of the economic headwinds.

Powell and other Fed officials promptly obliged and reversed course, noting in public remarks that a tumbling market hurts consumer and business confidence and spending. Fed fund futures markets now expect no rate hikes this year. Many economists still expect two but believe the first won’t occur until June.

What it means

The Fed is trying to walk a delicate line. In an attempt to calm markets, policymakers are signaling a more tempered view of the economy and a more prudent approach toward rate hikes. At the same time, they don’t want to send the message that the economy is weakening significantly, which also would make investors, households and businesses jittery and possibly roil markets anew.

Its balance sheet

In October 2017, the Fed began gradually shrinking its $4.5 trillion portfolio of Treasury bonds and mortgage back securities, most of which it purchased during and after the financial crisis to lower long-term interest rates and stimulate the economy. Rather than sell the assets, the Fed is allowing them to run off by no longer reinvesting some of the proceeds as they mature.

The strategy has nudged long-term rates higher.

Last month, Powell suggested a balance sheet reduction was on autopilot, an assertion that helped disrupt markets