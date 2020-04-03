Federal Home Loan Bank of Chicago Announces Community First® Award Winners

CHICAGO, April 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Community First® awards recognize outstanding achievements of the Federal Home Loan Bank of Chicago's (FHLBank Chicago) member institutions and their local partners as they work together to strengthen their communities through affordable housing and economic development initiatives. Award winners select a nonprofit organization to receive up to $10,000.

Emerging Leader

Nicole Robbins is the executive director of the Martin Luther King Economic Development Corporation (MLKEDC) and a graduate of Marquette University's Associates in Commercial Real Estate (ACRE) program, which aims to increase minority representation in real estate development, construction management, and property management. Town Bank, located in Hartland, Wisconsin, nominated Ms. Robbins for the award, recognizing her as "an effective mentor and coach" who is "constantly working to help small businesses and emerging leaders find success," in the Milwaukee area. Ms. Robbins spearheads MLKEDC's MLK Homes initiative, which acquires and rehabilitates existing properties before selling them to neighborhood owner-occupants. In addition, she often provides legal assistance to her fellow ACRE graduates, and supports small business and entrepreneurship through a leadership role with the Greater Milwaukee Chamber of Commerce.

Partnership

The National Immigrant Justice Center (NIJC) provides legal assistance to over 13,000 immigrants annually, primarily in Illinois, and works with a network of pro bono legal professionals to help immigrants obtain employment authorization, financial stability, temporary legal status, and citizenship. BMO Harris Bank N.A., of Chicago, Illinois, nominated NIJC because of its commitment to seek justice for immigrants, refugees, and asylum seekers for the past 30 years. In partnership with NIJC, attorneys from BMO Harris Bank N.A. provide pro bono legal representation to low-income immigrants at no cost, and offer clinics on the immigration legal system and immigrants' rights. This partnership enables NIJC to expand the reach of their programming.

Pioneer

Kathleen (Kathy) Shubert has worked with Mid Central Community Action for 20 years. Over the course of her career, Ms. Shubert has provided financial coaching and housing counseling to over 3,000 individuals. In 2014, she partnered with Heartland Bank and Trust Company, located in Bloomington, Illinois, to introduce the Money Matters financial education course, which has taught over 1,200 Illinois residents how to build credit, reduce debt, and increase savings and net worth. Heartland Bank and Trust Company nominated Ms. Shubert for the award, describing her as welcoming, tenacious, and dedicated. Additionally, she "continues to have a genuine passion and a fierce advocacy spirit for the individuals and families she serves."

Project or Program

In partnership with the Industrial Council of Nearwest Chicago, Accion Chicago opened The Hatchery in Chicago's East Garfield Park neighborhood in 2018. The Hatchery, a $34 million food and beverage manufacturing incubator, provides leasable, cutting-edge kitchen facilities and robust business education to food and beverage entrepreneurs. Located formerly on vacant land that used to be a food desert, The Hatchery offers an innovative ecosystem that cultivates local job opportunities and accelerates local economic growth; Accion Chicago projects that 900 jobs over the next five years will be created. IFF, located in Chicago, Illinois, nominated The Hatchery for the award and also supported the project by providing debt, facilitating the use of new market tax credits and philanthropic donations, and overseeing design and construction.