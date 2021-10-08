Federal indictment names 18 from Tifton, Ashburn

Oct. 8—ALBANY, Ga. — The U.S. Attorney's Office in the Middle District of Georgia has brought federal charges against 18 individuals as part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) on-going investigation into alleged drug trafficking in Southwest Georgia.

An indictment is only an allegation of criminal conduct, and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law beyond a reasonable doubt, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

A federal grand jury returned a sealed, 45-count indictment on Sept. 16 alleging violations of drug conspiracy, drug distribution, drug possession with the intent to distribute, firearm possession by convicted felons and firearm possession during the commission of drug crimes. The indictment was unsealed on Monday, Oct. 4.

Juanjava Boggerty, 47, of Tifton, Georgia, is charged with:

* One count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances.

* One count of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

* Five counts of distribution of methamphetamine.

Bradrick Boston, 32, of Tifton, is charged with:

* One count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances.

* Two counts of distribution of cocaine base.

* Two counts of distribution of methamphetamine.

Rafon Carithers, 32, of Tifton, is charged with:

* One count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances.

* One count of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

* One count of possession of cocaine with intent to distribute.

* One count of possession of cocaine base with intent to distribute.

* One count of possession of heroin with intent to distribute.

* One count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

* Two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Jehmeil Carmichael, 34, of Tifton, is charged with:

* One count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances.

Clenton Davis, 32, of Ashburn, Georgia is charged with:

* One count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances.

* One count of possession of heroin with intent to distribute.

* One count of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

Keilaysha Dixon, 22, of Tifton, is charged with:

* One count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances.

* One count of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

* One count of possession of cocaine with intent to distribute.

* One count of possession of cocaine base with intent to distribute.

* One count of possession of heroin with intent to distribute.

* One count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Vontesha Dixon, 30, of Tifton, is charged with:

* One count of Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances.

Brian Foster, 29, of Tifton, is charged with:

* One count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances.

* One count of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

* One count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

* One count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

* One count of possession of a firearm made in violation of the national firearms act.

Dante Hille, 27, of Ashburn, is charged with:

* One count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances.

* One count of distribution of methamphetamine.

Darrell Mack, 32, of Tifton, is charged with:

* One count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances.

* One count of distribution of methamphetamine.

McKevor Mulkey, 31, of Tifton, is charged with:

* One count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances.

* Six counts of distribution of methamphetamine.

* One count of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

Dmya Norris, 24, of Tifton, is charged with:

* One count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances.

* One count of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

* One count of possession of heroin with intent to distribute.

* One count of possession of controlled substances with intent to distribute.

* One count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Tevin Parker, 27, of Tifton, is charged with:

* One count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances.

* One count of distribution of methamphetamine.

* One count of distribution of a controlled substance.

* One count of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

* One count of possession of heroin with intent to distribute.

* One count of possession of controlled substances with intent to distribute.

* One count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

* One count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Rishaun Richardson, 25, of Tifton, is charged with:

* One count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances.

* One count of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

* One count of possession of heroin with intent to distribute.

* One count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

* One count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Courtney Taylor, 38, of Tifton, Georgia is charged with:

* One count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances.

* One count of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

* One count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

* One count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Jala Taylor, 23, of Tifton, is charged with:

* One count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances.

* One count of distribution of methamphetamine.

Keyuntran Taylor, 21, of Ashburn, is charged with:

* One count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances.

* One count of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

Damarius Williams, 24, of Tifton, is charged with:

* One count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances.

* One count of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

* One count of possession of heroin with intent to distribute.

* One count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Many of those charges bear maximum sentences of life or decades in prison, along with fines from $250,000 to $20 million, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

This case is being prosecuted as part of the joint federal, state, and local Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) Program, the centerpiece of the Department of Justice's violent crime reduction efforts, the U.S. Attorney's Office said. PSN is an evidence-based program proven to be effective at reducing violent crime. Through PSN, a broad spectrum of stakeholders work together to identify the most pressing violent crime problems in the community and develop comprehensive solutions to address them. As part of this strategy, PSN focuses enforcement efforts on the most violent offenders and partners with locally based prevention and reentry programs for lasting reductions in crime.

This case is an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) investigation conducted by Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, & Explosives (ATF), Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI), Mid-South Narcotics Task Force, Tifton Police Department, Tift County Sheriff's Office, Turner County Sheriff's Office, Crisp County Sheriff's Office, Georgia Department of Corrections, Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Department of Community Supervision.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Melody Ellis and Leah McEwen are prosecuting the case.

