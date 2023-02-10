Federal indictment pending for Flatwoods man

Feb. 10—GREENUP — A man accused of sexual crimes against minors has gained the attention of federal prosecutors, according to a Greenup County prosecutor.

In September, Robert T. Adams, 49, of Flatwoods, appeared in Greenup County Circuit Court alongside his attorney Sebastian M. Joy on three counts of promoting a sexual performance of a minor and nine counts of possessing child sexual abuse materials.

Joy argued for a lower bond five months ago, stating they've hit a lull in progression of the case due to state level prosecutors waiting around on the feds to pick it up.

Greenup Circuit Judge Brian McCloud ruled Adams was a danger to the community and his bond remained at $25,000.

On Thursday, the concerns were similar. "The feds are coming. The feds are coming," Joy said, channeling his inner Paul Revere.

Joy further addressed the court, stating if a federal indictment had yet to transpire, Adams, who has been in Greenup County Detention Center since April 2021, needed to see his case "back on track."

A stand-in for Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Joe Merkle verified the Commonwealth has heard from a representative of the FBI, who confirmed the United States would take the case.

"Who'd you speak with? C.J.?" Joy questioned, referring to Special Agent C.J. Freihofer of the FBI.

The Greenup prosecutor nodded and Adams was led back to jail to await notice from the federal government.

