Federal inmate pleads to meth

Mar. 4—A federal inmate serving time on drug charges and facing a host of crimes in Cumberland County pleaded guilty in Criminal Court and received a nine-year prison sentence at 30 percent.

Curtis Franklin Selby, 41, who listed Maple Branch Rd. and Sycamore Lane as his address at the time of his 2018 arrest, will serve those nine years concurrently with his federal court sentence and a sentence handed down in White County.

Selby was facing charges of possession of methamphetamine for sale and delivery, possession of a Schedule II drug for sale and/or delivery, theft of property of $10,000 to $60,000, theft of property of $1,000 to $2,500, theft of property of up to $1,000, possession of a weapon by a felon, simple possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Selby pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell and deliver. In addition to the nine years at 30 percent, Selby was fined $2,000.

The charge stems from a March 13, 2018, investigation into a stolen vehicle conducted by Sheriff's Investigators Lt. Jeff Slayton and Sgt. Jason Elmore during which a search resulted in the seizure of two bags containing a total of .55 grams of meth.

All other charges were dropped with the plea of guilty.

In other cases on the docket, the following guilty pleas were entered:

—Jonathan Andrew Budd, 33, charged with felony possession of methamphetamine for sale and/or delivery, pleaded guilty to possession of more than .5 grams of meth for sale and received an eight-year prison sentence to be served at 30%. Budd was fined $2,000 and is to pay court costs. The charge stems from a CCSO response to a domestic dispute that led to the search and seizure of meth, a notebook ledger and cell phone with text messages. Veronica Hassler is a co-defendant in one of the cases.

—Franklin Dee Copeland Jr., 48, charged with auto burglary, domestic assault, vandalism of up to $1,000 and aggravated stalking, pleaded guilty to aggravated stalking and auto burglary and received a total of one-year to serve in jail. Copeland qualified to determinate release because of the number of days already served in jail. The auto burglary charge stems from a Feb. 15, 2019, incident and the stalking charge from an April 25, 2018, incident investigated by CCSO. Remaining charges were dropped.

—James Carl Creason, 38, charged with two counts of burglary, two counts of theft of property of $10,000 to $60,000, theft of property of $1,000 to $1,250 and vandalism of up to $1,000, pleaded guilty to burglary and two counts of theft of property of more than $10,000 and received a three-year sentence to serve at 30%. The charges stem from the burglary of a vehicle occurring on Aug. 12, and caught on burglary, theft of a vehicle on July 18 that was recovered on Old Mail Rd. and theft of motorcycles and a vehicle from Thompson Auto Sales on Aug. 13. Remaining charges were dropped.

—Tyler Lynn Crisp, 27, charged with possession of heroin for sale and/or delivery and possession of methamphetamine for sale and/or delivery, pleaded guilty to possession of less than .5 grams of meth and possession of heroin for sale and delivery and received a ten-year prison sentence to serve at 30%. The charges stem from an investigation of a report of a suspicious person by Crossville Police on May 20 and a search following service of a warrant by sheriff's deputies on June 14. Crisp was fined $4,000 and is to pay court costs.

—Veronica Lynn Hassler, 34, charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell and/or deliver, pleaded guilty to possession of more than .5 grams of meth and received an eight-year sentence to serve at 30 percent, was fined $2,000 and is to forfeit all property seized. The charge stems from a March 18, 2018, incident investigated by the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office. Johnathan Andrew Budd is a co-defendant in the case.

—Conan Alexander McCormick, 40, charged with two counts of possession of methamphetamine for sale and/or delivery occurring on Jan. 3, 2018, and theft of property of more than $2,500 occurring on Oct. 10, 2019, pleaded guilty to informations charging two counts of theft of property of more than $1,000 and possession of less than .5 grams of meth for sale and/or delivery, and received a total of six years with 180 days to serve and the balance on supervised probation. McCormick is being given credit for 30 days already served in jail and is to pay $2,038 in restitution at $100 per month as a condition of his probation.

—Christopher Adam Bare, 46, pleaded guilty to an information charging violation of the sex offender registry for not registering an employment change after he was dismissed from a job in 2018. He was arrested Jan. 27 on a warrant. Bare received a one-year sentence to be served at 30% with court costs waived. He received credit for 25 days already served.

—Lynn A. Kimball, 47, pleaded guilty to an information charging violation of the sex offender registry occurring on Feb. 9 when he moved to Crossville from Michigan and failed to register locally. He was living at the Executive Inn at the time of his arrest. Kimball received a one-year sentence to be served at 30% with credit for 13 days already served in jail. Court costs were waived.

—Russell Terry, 52, pleaded guilty to an information charging possession to sell more than .5 grams of methamphetamine on Feb. 5, and received an eight-year sentence to be served consecutive to a parole violation sentence. That sentence will be served at 30% with credit for 17 days already served in jail. Terry was arrested by Crossville Police during which he was found with multiple bags of meth during a traffic stop.

