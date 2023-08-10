Federal inmates being moved from Meck jail to private prison in Georgia

Federal inmates are being moved from the Uptown Mecklenburg County Detention Center to a private prison in Georgia, according to email obtained by Channel 9′s Joe Bruno.

Federal public defenders were notified Wednesday that effective this week, the jail will no longer house federal prisoners.

ALSO READ: Report says conditions at Meck County detention center putting inmates, staff at risk

The email says a group of about 100 people are being moved to the Robert A. Deyton Detention Facility in Lovejoy, Georgia.

All other federal inmates are being moved to an unnamed local detention center.

It’s unclear what the reason is for the decision.

>> Bruno is looking into the report and will have more on Eyewitness News starting at 5 p.m.

Breaking: Federal public defenders have been notified that as of this week, the Meck County Detention Center is no longer housing federal inmates. A group of 100 is being transported to a private prison in GA with the remaining going to another local jail https://t.co/ZdS3tpFqBW — Joe Bruno (@JoeBrunoWSOC9) August 10, 2023

(WATCH BELOW: ‘Going to be here for years’: Suspect’s jail calls released after SC crash that killed bride)